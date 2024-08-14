1ST LOOK: Datasembly Introduces 3 Market Intelligence Solutions

A new digital coupons tool helps grocers and brands optimize program performance with critical details like timing, eligible UPCs, redemption limits and complete offer descriptions.
“Through this launch, Datasembly offers the only real-time, fully shareable competitive promo intelligence, powered by more than 12 billion weekly observations,” Reich said.
The company’s new MAP Compliance solution also helps brands improve their respective pricing and promotional strategies. Datasembly developed the solution with one of its customers, Opella North America, as a way to proactively deal with Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) violations before other retailers seek out trade dollars or lower prices to supplement volume losses. According to Datasembly, CPGs can use the tool to prioritize local action, leverage compliance rates to help guide retail behavior in joint business planning and manage retailer expectations on competitors’ violations.
The other new offering, a Digital Coupon solution, provides real-time, fully shareable digital coupon intelligence built at the UPC level. Ultimately, the developers note, this feature helps brands and retailers use competitive coupon insights to roll out informed more programs and promotions.
“Digital coupons have quickly become a driving force behind post-pandemic consumer engagement and require a fast, comprehensive view of the competition and retail execution. With the launch of our industry-first Digital Coupons solution, we’re making it easier for CPG brands and retailers alike to meet consumers where they’re at," Reich said.