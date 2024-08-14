1ST LOOK: Datasembly Introduces 3 Market Intelligence Solutions

At a time when pricing is top of mind for a host of reasons, Datasembly is bringing three new intelligence solutions to market. The offerings include Competitive Promotional Intelligence, MAP Compliance and a first-of-its kind Digital Coupon offering.

“Traditional data solutions are missing a critical factor: transparency. This leads to delays in retail execution plans, and worse, share capture opportunities that are completely missed. Datasembly's new solutions work together to deliver pricing, promotion, availability and distribution insight to help our partners run their businesses better,” Ben Reich, CEO and co-founder of the pricing and promotions tech company, told Progressive Grocer in an exclusive first look at the technologies. “We’ve seen firsthand that when these partners can work from the same comprehensive collection, they create stronger results and capture new opportunities—ones that were previously obfuscated by traditional data solutions.”

[RELATED: Senators Probe Kroger About Dynamic Pricing]

According to Datasembly, each of its new solutions offers grocers a way to enhance their programs for a competitive edge. For example, the Competitive Promotional Intelligence feature enables users to take a more granular and regular look at promotional activities. They can view changes and compare previous promotional calendar periods by retailer, brand, manufacturer and category.