1ST LOOK: Datasembly Introduces 3 Market Intelligence Solutions

Tech solutions provider takes aim at competitive pricing, digital coupons and MAP compliance
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Promo compliance tool
One of Datasembly's new tools allows for real-time, shareable promotional intelligence.

At a time when pricing is top of mind for a host of reasons, Datasembly is bringing three new intelligence solutions to market. The offerings include Competitive Promotional Intelligence, MAP Compliance and a first-of-its kind Digital Coupon offering. 

“Traditional data solutions are missing a critical factor: transparency. This leads to delays in retail execution plans, and worse, share capture opportunities that are completely missed. Datasembly's new solutions work together to deliver pricing, promotion, availability and distribution insight to help our partners run their businesses better,” Ben Reich, CEO and co-founder of the pricing and promotions tech company, told Progressive Grocer in an exclusive first look at the technologies. “We’ve seen firsthand that when these partners can work from the same comprehensive collection, they create stronger results and capture new opportunities—ones that were previously obfuscated by traditional data solutions.”

According to Datasembly, each of its new solutions offers grocers a way to enhance their programs for a competitive edge. For example, the Competitive Promotional Intelligence feature enables users to take a more granular and regular look at promotional activities. They can view changes and compare previous promotional calendar periods by retailer, brand, manufacturer and category.

Digital coupon tool
A new digital coupons tool helps grocers and brands optimize program performance with critical details like timing, eligible UPCs, redemption limits and complete offer descriptions.

“Through this launch, Datasembly offers the only real-time, fully shareable competitive promo intelligence, powered by more than 12 billion weekly observations,” Reich said. 

The company’s new MAP Compliance solution also helps brands improve their respective pricing and promotional strategies. Datasembly developed the solution with one of its customers, Opella North America, as a way to proactively deal with Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) violations before other retailers seek out trade dollars or lower prices to supplement volume losses. According to Datasembly, CPGs can use the tool to prioritize local action, leverage compliance rates to help guide retail behavior in joint business planning and manage retailer expectations on competitors’ violations.

The other new offering, a Digital Coupon solution, provides real-time, fully shareable digital coupon intelligence built at the UPC level. Ultimately, the developers note, this feature helps brands and retailers use competitive coupon insights to roll out informed more programs and promotions.

“Digital coupons have quickly become a driving force behind post-pandemic consumer engagement and require a fast, comprehensive view of the competition and retail execution. With the launch of our industry-first Digital Coupons solution, we’re making it easier for CPG brands and retailers alike to meet consumers where they’re at," Reich said.

