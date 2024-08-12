A Look Into Grocery Gaming Culture
When introducing the product last month, Kraft Heinz shared that the developers were inspired by Super Mario icons like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and others in the games and that the offering is designed to be family friendly. “In today’s fast-paced world, it has become increasingly difficult for families to find time to enjoy meals together,” said Ashleigh Gibson, senior director of marketing for KRAFT Mac & Cheese at Kraft Heinz. “We’ve always helped families reground, reset, and reconnect during mealtime. It’s important to us that we continue providing that reassuring comfort, which is why we’re excited to partner with Nintendo on the newest addition to our shapes portfolio.”
Like brands, some grocers are leaning into the gaming opportunity. Later this month, The Kroger Co. is bringing back its Points Rewards Plus video gaming-themed customer engagement program. The retailer digitally promotes favorite products for gamers, including candy, snacks and beverages, and incentivizes gamers to redeem rewards points for digital video games, Xbox gift cards, PlayStation gift cards, Boost memberships, Apple gift cards, Google Play gift cards and more.
Walmart is active in this space, too. The retailer offers immersive experiences in the Roblox metaverse platform and, in early 2024, partnered with real-time 3D platform provider Unity to give developers the ability to integrate Walmart’s commerce APIs directly into their games and apps.