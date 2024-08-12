A Look Into Grocery Gaming Culture

Grocers and CPGs looking to mine new opportunities for sales can take another look at capturing gamers’ food dollars. That’s one takeaway from Datassential’s "Midyear Trends Report."

During a recent webinar recapping that report’s findings, Datassential trendologist Jaclyn Marks cited data showing that 61% of consumers currently play video games on their phones or TVs and 45% of consumers who play video games have been influenced to make a food or beverage purchase because of video game-related content or ads. Those percentages are even higher among younger Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

“This is an industry that you may want to take into consideration as you are doing product planning,” advised Marks, a senior publications manager with Datassential. She noted that the video game sector is a bigger moneymaker than the global food and sports industries combined.

In the webinar, she shared examples of recent partnerships between brands and game makers. Earlier this summer, for instance, The Kraft Heinz Co. rolled out KRAFT Mac & Cheese Super Mario Power-Up Shapes in both the classic blue box and Easy Mac cups. “The concept is an example of how collaborations with iconic video game brands can lean into simplicity. This is all about pasta shapes and adds a real fun element that resonates with consumers and gaming fans,” Marks said.