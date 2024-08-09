SPECIAL REPORT: Envisioning the Store of the Future
Tracking the food retail evolution from workforce to sustainability and beyond
As grocers fight to capture market share in an increasingly competitive playing field, having powerful capabilities that can optimize key drivers of success will be crucial to prolonged, profitable growth.
The future of the grocery store will be shaped by four disruptive imperatives — workforce, sustainability, customer experience and omnichannel — each of which should be carefully considered when making investment decisions and forward-looking plans.