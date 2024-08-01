GrubHub Adds New Features to App

Grubhub users can select Priority Delivery for $2.49 at checkout when available, for a faster ETA than standard delivery.
Add-On Recommendations at Checkout: Citing users’ feedback that they appreciate menu item recommendations that spur them to try new things, Grubhub introduced new ‘You might also like’ suggestions on the cart screen, which make users aware of recommended items while they’re confirming their order details.
Priority Delivery: Since Grubhub users value speed and convenience, the company has rolled out Priority Delivery, a feature that allows users to more quickly receive orders delivered by the company’s network of couriers. Users can select Priority Delivery for $2.49 at checkout when available, for a faster ETA than standard delivery.
Grubhub+ members can access Priority Delivery at a lower cost on eligible orders, for even more savings. Additionally, for a limited time, Grubhub+ members can try Priority Delivery at no extra cost. Availability depends on a user’s location and Grubhub delivery supply in a particular market.
Live Activity Tracking: To make it easier for users to know where their order is in the delivery process, Grubhub has added Live Activity Tracking for iOS, enabling users to stay updated on their order status and ETA directly from their home and lock screens. Before, users would have to wait for a push notification or check the Grubhub app.
Self-Service Order Not Received: With this feature, users can automatically report and resolve issues by visiting Grubhub’s help page. Without having to talk to an agent, users can request redelivery of their order with no fees, or a full refund back to their account. The automated process provides a better care experience, increasing the likelihood that they’ll place future orders, according to the company.
“With the speed that technology and user expectations change today, advancements that keep Grubhub ahead of the curve and strengthen the user experience are crucial,” said Kiran Chandran, VP, consumer product at Chicago-based GrubHub in a company blog post. “We’re proud to keep improving our product with new features that make ordering food easier, faster and more enjoyable for everyone.”
The company intends to make further updates to its app throughout the year, according to Chandran.