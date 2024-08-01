GrubHub Adds New Features to App

To better display a user’s credits, Grubhub is now offering Wallet, an informational component that shows how much and what types of credits a user has.

Online food-ordering company Grubhub has introduced new features to its app, with the goal of improving the user journey through faster delivery, better order tracking and more.

The new features are as follows:

Homepage Personalization: Grubhub now has a selection of more than 30 personalized recommendation carousels on its homepage so that users can find exactly what they’re looking for. Examples of carousels include merchants with ETAs of 30 minutes or under; merchants offering a user’s favorite cuisine; items similar to the user’s most ordered item; new nearby merchants; convenience, grocery and more; and national brands.

To display the most relevant content for users, Grubhub uses historical click-through and conversion rates to choose which carousels a user sees. This encompasses whether the user is new or returning, the time of day, the day of the week, and location. For return users, the company shows recommendations that factor in their order history, such as similar merchants for most recent orders. This improved homepage personalization enables Grubhub to display the most relevant recommendations for each user, which increases the likelihood that they place an order then in and the future.

Wallet: Users can have various forms of credit tied to their account (including gift cards, Care concessions, Grubhub+ credit and a line of credit), which can make it hard to keep track. To better display a user’s credits, the company is now offering Wallet, an informational component that shows how much and what types of credits a user has.

Wallet is accessible on the Grubhub homepage, ensuring that users can view all of their credits before placing an order. Since this feature launched, Grubhub said that it has seen higher use across all credit types.