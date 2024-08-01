 Skip to main content

GrubHub Adds New Features to App

Goal is to improve the user experience
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Grubhub App Wallet Main Image
To better display a user’s credits, Grubhub is now offering Wallet, an informational component that shows how much and what types of credits a user has.

Online food-ordering company Grubhub has introduced new features to its app, with the goal of improving the user journey through faster delivery, better order tracking and more. 

The new features are as follows: 

Homepage Personalization: Grubhub now has a selection of more than 30 personalized recommendation carousels on its homepage so that users can find exactly what they’re looking for. Examples of carousels include merchants with ETAs of 30 minutes or under; merchants offering a user’s favorite cuisine; items similar to the user’s most ordered item; new nearby merchants; convenience, grocery and more; and national brands.

To display the most relevant content for users, Grubhub uses historical click-through and conversion rates to choose which carousels a user sees. This encompasses whether the user is new or returning, the time of day, the day of the week, and location. For return users, the company shows recommendations that factor in their order history, such as similar merchants for most recent orders. This improved homepage personalization enables Grubhub to display the most relevant recommendations for each user, which increases the likelihood that they place an order then in and the future. 

Wallet: Users can have various forms of credit tied to their account (including gift cards, Care concessions, Grubhub+ credit and a line of credit), which can make it hard to keep track. To better display a user’s credits, the company is now offering Wallet, an informational component that shows how much and what types of credits a user has.

Wallet is accessible on the Grubhub homepage, ensuring that users can view all of their credits before placing an order. Since this feature launched, Grubhub said that it has seen higher use across all credit types.

Grubhub App Priority Delivery Main Image
Grubhub users can select Priority Delivery for $2.49 at checkout when available, for a faster ETA than standard delivery.

Add-On Recommendations at Checkout: Citing users’ feedback that they appreciate menu item recommendations that spur them to try new things, Grubhub introduced new ‘You might also like’ suggestions on the cart screen, which make users aware of recommended items while they’re confirming their order details.

Priority Delivery: Since Grubhub users value speed and convenience, the company has rolled out Priority Delivery, a feature that allows users to more quickly receive orders delivered by the company’s network of couriers. Users can select Priority Delivery for $2.49 at checkout when available, for a faster ETA than standard delivery.

Grubhub+ members can access Priority Delivery at a lower cost on eligible orders, for even more savings. Additionally, for a limited time, Grubhub+ members can try Priority Delivery at no extra cost. Availability depends on a user’s location and Grubhub delivery supply in a particular market.

Live Activity Tracking: To make it easier for users to know where their order is in the delivery process, Grubhub has added Live Activity Tracking for iOS, enabling users to stay updated on their order status and ETA directly from their home and lock screens. Before, users would have to wait for a push notification or check the Grubhub app.

Self-Service Order Not Received: With this feature, users can automatically report and resolve issues by visiting Grubhub’s help page. Without having to talk to an agent, users can request redelivery of their order with no fees, or a full refund back to their account. The automated process provides a better care experience, increasing the likelihood that they’ll place future orders, according to the company.

“With the speed that technology and user expectations change today, advancements that keep Grubhub ahead of the curve and strengthen the user experience are crucial,” said  Kiran Chandran, VP, consumer product at Chicago-based GrubHub in a company blog post. “We’re proud to keep improving our product with new features that make ordering food easier, faster and more enjoyable for everyone.”

The company intends to make further updates to its app throughout the year, according to Chandran.

