DoorDash, Chase Expand Partnership to Include New Grocery Benefits

“We’re excited to expand our longstanding partnership with Chase consumer branded cards to become its exclusive grocery and restaurant delivery platform partner,” said Usman Cheema, global head of business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “In addition to continuing to offer DashPass as a benefit for eligible cardmembers, we’re proud to unlock more DoorDash savings for Chase card members to order from a wide variety of categories available on DoorDash, including grocery and convenience stores. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Chase to connect consumers to all their favorite local stores in a convenient, affordable way.”

“Introducing these new benefits in addition to our ongoing offer of DashPass showcases our commitment in bringing the utmost convenience that we can to our cardmembers’ lives,” added Dana Pouwels, head of strategic card partnerships at Wilmington, Del.-based Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We’re pleased to continue our DoorDash partnership and provide our Chase Sapphire and other card members with enhanced offers on grocery and convenience.”

For $9.99 per month or $96 per year, DashPass members can save an average of $5 on every eligible order, and since launching in 2018, members have saved more than $10 billion globally.

Technology company DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe.