DoorDash, Chase Expand Partnership to Include New Grocery Benefits

Offering covers Chase Sapphire and other consumer branded card members
Chase Sapphire and other eligible Chase card members will now receive recurring benefits on orders from more than 150,000 grocery, convenience and non-restaurant stores on DoorDash.

Local commerce platform DoorDash and Chase, the largest credit card issuer in the United States, have expanded their partnership. As of today, Chase Sapphire and other eligible Chase card members will receive recurring benefits on orders from more than 150,000 grocery, convenience and non-restaurant stores on DoorDash. The partnership also gives access to a free DashPass membership for existing Chase card members and consumers who enroll through Dec. 31, 2027.

Details of the DoorDash-Chase include the following:

Sapphire Reserve

  • Card members with active, free DashPass memberships will continue to receive the benefit through Dec. 31, 2027. New and existing Sapphire Reserve card members who have not yet activated the DashPass benefit can enroll to receive a complimentary DashPass benefit through Dec. 31, 2027, or a minimum of 12 months, depending on the activation date.
  • New: Card members with an activated Sapphire Reserve DashPass membership now receive two promos of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on grocery, convenience or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash.
  • Sapphire Reserve card members will continue to receive the existing $5 monthly DoorDash in-app credit through Jan. 31, 2025. Beginning Feb. 1, 2025, card members will receive a new monthly benefit for $5 off restaurant orders on DoorDash.

Sapphire Preferred

  • Card members with active, free DashPass memberships will continue to receive the benefit through Dec. 31, 2027. New and existing Sapphire Preferred card members who have not yet activated the DashPass benefit can enroll to receive a complimentary DashPass benefit through Dec. 31, 2027, or a minimum of 12 months, depending on the activation date.
  • New: Card members with an activated Sapphire Preferred DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on one grocery, convenience or other non-restaurant order on DoorDash.

Freedom and Slate

  • Card members who have not used the Chase DashPass benefit have until Jan 31, 2025, to enroll in the current benefit – three months of free membership followed by nine months of discounted DashPass.
  • New: Starting Feb. 1, 2025, new enrollees will receive six free months of DashPass.
  • New: Card members who have activated a Freedom or Slate DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each quarter at checkout on one grocery, convenience or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash.
“We’re excited to expand our longstanding partnership with Chase consumer branded cards to become its exclusive grocery and restaurant delivery platform partner,” said Usman Cheema, global head of business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “In addition to continuing to offer DashPass as a benefit for eligible cardmembers, we’re proud to unlock more DoorDash savings for Chase card members to order from a wide variety of categories available on DoorDash, including grocery and convenience stores. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Chase to connect consumers to all their favorite local stores in a convenient, affordable way.”

“Introducing these new benefits in addition to our ongoing offer of DashPass showcases our commitment in bringing the utmost convenience that we can to our cardmembers’ lives,” added Dana Pouwels, head of strategic card partnerships at Wilmington, Del.-based Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We’re pleased to continue our DoorDash partnership and provide our Chase Sapphire and other card members with enhanced offers on grocery and convenience.”

For $9.99 per month or $96 per year, DashPass members can save an average of $5 on every eligible order, and since launching in 2018, members have saved more than $10 billion globally.

Technology company DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. 

