Albertsons and Instacart Double Down on Fast E-Grocery Service

The partners said the widening of their collaboration, which began in 2017, reflects evolving consumer needs and demands. "At Albertsons Cos., we place the customer at the center of everything we do, and we realize that shoppers today are increasingly busy with work, family and friend commitments," explained Stephen Menaquale, SVP, e-commerce and fulfillment for Albertsons Cos. "By expanding our partnership with Instacart to offer pickup services through the Instacart app, we are offering customers another channel to fulfill their shopping needs. Shoppers are likely driving by one of our stores on their way home from work or after their kid's soccer practice, and with Instacart pickup services, we are providing a convenient solution for grocery shopping that fits into their busy lives."

Added Ryan Hamburger, VP of retail partnerships at Instacart: "By introducing Albertsons Rapid, extending Instacart pickup services to more than 2,000 locations and adding Haggen for same-day delivery, we're ensuring that customers enjoy an even faster, more flexible and effortless shopping experience. Whether it's a full weekly shop or a last-minute need, we're delivering value and convenience right to your doorstep from your local Albertsons Cos. banner store."

Recent market data affirms that e-grocery remains an important channel for shoppers. The latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopper Survey showed that e-grocery sales topped $7.7 billion in June, an 8% year-over-year increase.

The latest e-comm news from Albertsons comes as the planned merger with The Kroger Co. has been put on hold. On July 25, a Colorado judge temporarily halted the merger pending a two-week trial that starts on Sept. 30.

San Francisco-based Instacart teams with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. As of June 15, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.