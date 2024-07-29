Schnucks Deploys Instacart’s ESL Software Chainwide
“We’re always striving to give our customers the most reliable online experience, and Carrot Tags’ pick-to-light functionality has helped us ensure our customers receive exactly what they ordered,” noted Bob Hardester, Schnucks’ chief information and supply chain officer. “As we continue to digitize our stores, we believe that Carrot Tags is an integral part of our omnichannel approach – especially once they connect to customer-facing technology like Caper Carts. From electronic shelf label software to smart carts to an e-commerce platform, Instacart’s technologies help us meet our customers, no matter how they choose to shop.”
At Schnucks, Instacart has integrated with Schnucks’ ESL hardware provider, Aperion, to enable Carrot Tags’ pick-to-light functionality. Along with pick to light, Carrot Tags will soon connect to Caper Carts to help shoppers find items more easily on the shelf.
Carrot Tags is part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite of in-store technologies, which aims to bridge the online and in-store shopping experience for retailers and customers alike. Schnucks and Instacart first began their partnership in 2017, and it now encompasses a full omnichannel suite of such offerings as Caper Carts, Storefront, Carrot Ads and Eversight.
Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The company also enables about 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedules.
St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.