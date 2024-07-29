Schnucks Deploys Instacart’s ESL Software Chainwide

Schnucks will use Carrot Tags’ pick-to-light functionality to enable Instacart shoppers to activate items from their picking lists within the Instacart Shopper App, for easier and more accurate order fulfillment.

Schnuck Markets Inc. and grocery tech company Instacart are deploying Instacart’s Carrot Tags software solution chainwide at most of the Midwest grocer’s stores. The software seamlessly integrates into a retailer's electronic shelf label (ESL) hardware to enable incremental functionality, including pick-to-light capabilities. Schnucks will use Carrot Tags’ pick-to-light functionality to enable Instacart shoppers to activate items from their picking lists within the Instacart Shopper App, for easier and more accurate order fulfillment. The grocer first began using the software’s pick-to-light functionality last year.

“As our first retail partner to introduce Carrot Tags’ pick-to-light functionality chainwide, we’re incredibly excited by the telling results of our partnership,” said David McIntosh, VP and GM of Connected Stores at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Because Schnucks is using pick to light, we’re seeing an increase in found rates, which in turn provides higher order quality and customer satisfaction. Schnucks has long served as a leading-edge partner for Instacart, especially when it comes to adopting our Connected Stores technologies like Caper Carts and Eversight. We look forward to building the future of grocery alongside Schnucks for years to come.”