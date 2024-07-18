Fast-Growing Companies H Mart and Uber Team Up

H Mart shoppers have another choice when it comes to picking up their groceries, thanks to a new partnership with third-party delivery service provider Uber Eats.

Uber Technologies, Inc. is revving up its growth engine, announcing a new partnership with H-Mart. The collaboration between the Asian-American grocery chain and delivery platform covers 78 H Mart locations.

Customers can now order items from H Mart through the Uber Eats app, in addition to accessing same-day delivery from HMart.com powered by Uber Direct. Both scheduled and on-demand deliveries are available.

To kick off the new services, the retailer is offering up to 50% off orders over $50 with the code HMART50. Uber One members do not have to pay a delivery fee and enjoy 5% savings on orders exceeding $35.