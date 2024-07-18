Fast-Growing Companies H Mart and Uber Team Up
H Mart’s new partner returned the sentiment. “H Mart is well known for being America’s premier Asian food destination and I’m excited to welcome them to Uber. Our customers across the U.S. will now have access to H Mart’s line of Asian foods across the country,” declared Beryl Sanders, director of U.S. grocery and retail partnerships at Uber.
The move shores up Uber’s grocery presence. The company is partnering with several grocers, including Albertsons Cos., Hy-Vee, Kroger, Meijer, SpartanNash and Sprouts Farmers Market, among others, and engaged with Instacart in a recent strategic partnership offering Uber Eats restaurant delivery to Instacart users.
H Mart is likewise on a growth roll. Last month, news emerged that the grocer bought a San Francisco shopping center for $37 million and this month, H Mart provided details on its e-commerce expansion.
Based in Lyndhurst, N.J., H Mart operates in 15 states. The company is No. 83 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.