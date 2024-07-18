 Skip to main content

Fast-Growing Companies H Mart and Uber Team Up

New collab enhances delivery services on apps and website
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
H Mart shoppers have another choice when it comes to picking up their groceries, thanks to a new partnership with third-party delivery service provider Uber Eats.

Uber Technologies, Inc. is revving up its growth engine, announcing a new partnership with H-Mart. The collaboration between the Asian-American grocery chain and delivery platform covers 78 H Mart locations.

Customers can now order items from H Mart through the Uber Eats app, in addition to accessing same-day delivery from HMart.com powered by Uber Direct. Both scheduled and on-demand deliveries are available.

To kick off the new services, the retailer is offering up to 50% off orders over $50 with the code HMART50. Uber One members do not have to pay a delivery fee and enjoy 5% savings on orders exceeding $35.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Uber, which will enable us to offer a seamless and convenient delivery experience for our customers. This collaboration enhances our commitment to providing quality products with the ease of doorstep delivery, making shopping at H Mart even more accessible” said H Mart’s President Brian Kwon. 

H Mart’s new partner returned the sentiment. “H Mart is well known for being America’s premier Asian food destination and I’m excited to welcome them to Uber. Our customers across the U.S. will now have access to H Mart’s line of Asian foods across the country,” declared Beryl Sanders, director of U.S. grocery and retail partnerships at Uber.

The move shores up Uber’s grocery presence. The company is partnering with several grocers, including Albertsons Cos., Hy-Vee, Kroger, Meijer, SpartanNash and Sprouts Farmers Market, among others, and engaged with Instacart in a recent strategic partnership offering Uber Eats restaurant delivery to Instacart users.

H Mart is likewise on a growth roll. Last month, news emerged that the grocer bought a San Francisco shopping center for $37 million and this month, H Mart provided details on its e-commerce expansion.

Based in Lyndhurst, N.J., H Mart operates in 15 states. The company is No. 83 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

