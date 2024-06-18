Save A Lot Adds Uber Eats Delivery Option

Save A Lot shoppers now have the option of having their groceries delivered via Uber Eats.

Discount grocer Save A Lot is linking with Uber Eats to offer its shoppers a new delivery option. More than 150 Save A Lot stores will kick off the partnership, which will allow the company’s retail partners to add on-demand and scheduled delivery via the Uber Eats app.

"Through this partnership with Uber Eats we are continuing to expand the ways we offer fresh, affordable groceries to shoppers," said Mark Kotcher, SVP of sales at Save A Lot. "Uber Eats makes it easier to provide high-quality groceries at affordable prices to the communities we serve."

Additionally, Save A Lot shoppers with an approved health benefit card issued by a Medicare Advantage or Medicaid plan can use that card as a payment method for eligible grocery items on Uber Eats.