Save A Lot Adds Uber Eats Delivery Option
"Save A Lot is known for providing high-quality groceries at a value to its customers while also partnering with local community organizations to make the biggest impact possible, thanks to their extensive network of Retail Partners across the country," said Beryl Sanders, director of U.S. grocery & retail partnerships at Uber. "Many consumers are price-conscious, and we're excited to continue to partner with brands like Save A Lot to increase value for Uber Eats consumers."
Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.