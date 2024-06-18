 Skip to main content

Save A Lot Adds Uber Eats Delivery Option

Service will initially roll out at 150+ locations
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Save A Lot Launches Sweepstakes
Save A Lot shoppers now have the option of having their groceries delivered via Uber Eats.

Discount grocer Save A Lot is linking with Uber Eats to offer its shoppers a new delivery option. More than 150 Save A Lot stores will kick off the partnership, which will allow the company’s retail partners to add on-demand and scheduled delivery via the Uber Eats app.

"Through this partnership with Uber Eats we are continuing to expand the ways we offer fresh, affordable groceries to shoppers," said Mark Kotcher, SVP of sales at Save A Lot. "Uber Eats makes it easier to provide high-quality groceries at affordable prices to the communities we serve."

Additionally, Save A Lot shoppers with an approved health benefit card issued by a Medicare Advantage or Medicaid plan can use that card as a payment method for eligible grocery items on Uber Eats. 

"Save A Lot is known for providing high-quality groceries at a value to its customers while also partnering with local community organizations to make the biggest impact possible, thanks to their extensive network of Retail Partners across the country," said Beryl Sanders, director of U.S. grocery & retail partnerships at Uber. "Many consumers are price-conscious, and we're excited to continue to partner with brands like Save A Lot to increase value for Uber Eats consumers."

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds