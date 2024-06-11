DoorDash Expands Alcohol Delivery From Select Grocers

DoorDash will now deliver alcohol from several new grocers, including Food Lion and Stew Leonard's.

DoorDash is making new inroads in the grocery channel through the expansion of its safe and responsible alcohol delivery service. The company is now adding select Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Food, Martin's, Stop & Shop, and Stew Leonard’s Wines and Spirits locations to the list of alcohol vendors on its marketplace.

“From America's most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews, fine wines, and spirits imports, we’re thrilled to offer a wide selection in every style and price range for on-demand alcohol delivery,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at DoorDash.

According to Hannon, the total number of liquor stores available on DoorDash in the United States increased by more than 60% last year. Today, the company is the category share leader for third-party liquor store delivery sales in the United States.

In addition to alcohol delivery expansion, DoorDash is introducing new advertising offerings to help enable brands to grow. Those include:

Sponsored Products for Alcohol - Brands can now convert high-intent customers at the point of purchase with sponsored products, available on the company’s Ads Manager UI and through API partners, Flywheel and Pacvue. Partners including Anheuser-Busch, Molson Coors, Mark Anthony Brands and Pernod Ricard are already leveraging this feature and seeing a sales lift.

Occasion Branded Campaigns - Connect with consumers during key moments such as the Super Bowl, St Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo to drive awareness and conversion.

Sponsored Brands for Alcohol - Brands can drive awareness and consideration via new high-impact carousels that combine brand assets with a shoppable selection of products, similar to an in-store end cap.

Partnership with MikMak - Brands can now reach and convert DoorDash’s millions of active global monthly users across all channels, including brand websites, social media, QR codes, video, and more, with deep insight into the associated shopper behaviors and attributable sales.

Partnership with Symbiosys.AI - By leveraging advanced targeting and optimization algorithms, brands can reach new audiences on offsite advertising channels including search, social and display, with conversion and ROI reporting to measure effectiveness.

In May, DoorDash reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter, fueled in large part by growth in grocery orders. The company experienced more than 100% year-over-year growth in the U.S. grocery category, while growth in the restaurant category declined slightly compared to the previous quarter.

Results in grocery mirror DoorDash’s ambition in that space. In March, the company expanded its partnership with Giant Eagle, offering services in more states across that retailer’s footprint, and began providing delivery from Rouses Markets stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

DoorDash teamed up with Wakefern Food Corp. in May for delivery service to customers at ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market stores, and announced a new collaboration with West Coast retailers Vallarta Supermarkets, New Seasons Market, Haggen, Mother’s Market, and Jimbo’s.

San Francisco-based DoorDash connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe.