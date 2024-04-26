Stew Leonard’s to Open 2nd New Jersey Location

Family-owned and -operated Stew Leonard’s Farm Fresh Food and Wine will hold a grand-opening celebration on May 17 for its second location in New Jersey, which is its eighth overall.

Located in Clifton’s Styertowne Shopping Center at 467 Allwood Road, the new 56,000-square-foot grocery and wine store will feature feature products from more than a dozen local vendors and dozens of New Jersey farms.

“Stew Leonard’s in Clifton has the look and feel of a farmer’s market,” said President and CEO Stew Leonard Jr. “Everything will be made fresh in front of our shoppers’ eyes, from bagels coming out of the oven to meat being cut to order. Plus, this is the most fun my family and I have ever put into a store, with new animatronic shows and some eye-popping decor, including a 14-foot-tall lighthouse inspired by Old Barney.”

Nicknamed the “Disneyland of Dairy Stores,” Stew Leonard's will provide a fun, family-friendly atmosphere in its Clifton location by adding several new animatronic shows. The store will also offer the same signature elements found in the other locations, including the Customer Service Rock of Commitment, a one-way aisle and a free ice cream with every $100 spent using the Stew Leonard’s loyalty app.

Since more than 80% of the products sold by Stew Leonard’s are fresh, the company designed the new store’s production areas as an open concept so customers can see the store’s culinary teams hard at work.

Styertowne Shopping Center will also be the new home of Stew Leonard’s Wines and Spirits of Clifton, which will move from its current location at The Promenade Shops At Clifton to the interior of the Clifton food store. Shoppers will be able to browse through more than 1,200 wines, 1,100 spirits, and 350 beers. (Subject to New Jersey Alcohol Beverage Control approval.)

Stew Leonard’s Farm Fresh Food & Wine Store of Clifton will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will employ more than 300 associates to start, with another 200 added to support seasonal sales later in the year.

Norwalk, Conn.-based Stew Leonard’s currently has seven stores in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Conn.; in East Meadow, Farmingdale and Yonkers, N.Y.; and in Paramus, N.J.