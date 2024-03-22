Giant Eagle Expands Partnership With DoorDash

Now Giant Eagle customers across its market area can use DoorDash to order groceries and daily staples to be delivered the same day in less than an hour, on average, straight to their doors.

Giant Eagle has grown its partnership with San Francisco-based commerce platform DoorDash to make on-demand grocery delivery available via all corporate Giant Eagle supermarkets and Market District stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia. Giant Eagle and DoorDash first teamed up in 2022 to pilot the service at select Ohio locations. Now the grocer’s customers across its market area can use DoorDash to order groceries and daily staples to be delivered the same day in less than an hour, on average, straight to their doors.

“Our partnership with DoorDash is just another way to conveniently order groceries from Giant Eagle, whether customers choose to use our longstanding company-led curbside pickup and delivery service or the popular DoorDash platform,” noted Justin Weinstein, Giant Eagle’s EVP, chief strategy and marketing officer. “We continue to see increased demand for fast and convenient grocery delivery, and we recognize that many shoppers have come to rely on DoorDash for their real-time grocery needs. This expanded partnership helps to ensure that customers across all our markets have access to the products in our supermarkets, regardless of how they choose to shop with us.”

There are more than 150,000 non-restaurant stores already on DoorDash’s Marketplace and Drive platforms across North America, according to the company, which adds that with Giant Eagle on DoorDash, more than 99% of DoorDash’s monthly consumers in the United States have access to a grocery and convenience retailer.

[RELATED: DoorDash Monthly Users Hit All-Time High]

Shoppers who want to order from Giant Eagle or Market District can do so on-demand through the DoorDash Marketplace mobile app or website. Further, the grocer’s myPerks loyalty program can be connected through the DoorDash app so that members can continue to earn rewards when they shop through DoorDash. This seamless integration enables Giant Eagle customers to use their existing Advantage Card information when shopping on the DoorDash Marketplace.

Additionally, all participating Giant Eagle locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program offering members $0 delivery fee, lower service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the country.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.