Instacart Garners Media Rating Council Accreditation

Instacart’s ad solutions have met the MRC’s stringent industry standards for digital advertising measurement, providing brands with even more confidence that their Instacart Ads campaigns are delivering accurate results.

Grocery technology company Instacart has received its first advertising accreditation from the Media Rating Council (MRC). The accreditation was bestowed for impression, click and viewability metrics across the following advertising formats: Sponsored Product, Display, Shoppable Display and Shoppable Video. This makes Instacart one of the first grocery tech providers, as well as one of the few retail media networks, to receive such accreditation.

Instacart currently works with more than 5,500 CPG brands to help them raise awareness, connect consumers with products, and provide consumers with inspiration as they browse products. As part of its goal to offer trusted, standardized metrics to its brand partners, Instacart completed an in-depth independent audit of its measurement of impression, click and viewability. This was reviewed by an audit committee of MRC member organizations, and led to the accreditation.

[RELATED: Why Retail Media Networks Are at an Inflection Point]

The MRC is a New York-based nonprofit organization with established standards for media and advertising measurement. It has administered an accreditation process to verify compliance with those standards since 1963. The accreditation means that Instacart’s ad solutions meet the MRC’s stringent industry standards for digital advertising measurement, providing brands with even more confidence that their Instacart Ads campaigns are delivering accurate results.

“Advertisers are overwhelmed with choice when it comes to retail media networks,” admitted Chris Rogers, chief business officer at San Francisco-based Instacart. “As retail media continues to grow, trusted measurement is increasingly important for advertisers to make decisions about where to invest. Instacart is committed to building the tools and measurement capabilities that help our partners make the most informed strategic decisions. We’re proud of this accreditation and look forward to continuing to work with the MRC to maintain this level of quality and rigor in our advertising offering.”

“We congratulate Instacart for achieving MRC accreditation of display and video impressions, clicks, and viewable impressions across the environments and in-scope placements served on the Instacart Marketplace,” said MRC Executive Director and CEO George W. Ivie. “This demonstrates commitment to ensuring its advertisers feel confident that Instacart metrics comply with industry-accepted standards for quality measurement.”

These metrics are now accredited by the MRC across Sponsored Product, Display, Shoppable Display and Shoppable Video ad placements served on the Instacart Marketplace in desktop, mobile web and mobile app environments in both the United States and Canada. These discovery ad products complement Instacart’s Sponsored Product offering, which enables brands to obtain premium digital shelf space and maximize sales and category share, according to the company.

Instacart is also working independently with key third-party verification providers such as DoubleVerify (DV) and Integral Ad Science (IAS), including technical integrations for viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) measurement.

The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.