H-E-B’s Delivery Service Joins Toast Platform

H-E-B-owned Favor Delivery has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. This integration is designed to allow restaurants to streamline operations and directly integrate Favor's marketplace platform to their point of sale for a seamless ordering experience.

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with 100,000-plus drivers, who have delivered more than 80 million Favors to date — which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first U.S. on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, according to the companies.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners that deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests and keep employees happy.

"Restaurants across Texas rely on Favor to offer the best delivery experience to their customers," said Zach Nienow, VP of revenue and strategic partners at Favor. "We could not be more excited to help restaurants streamline their operations and provide an even better guest experience through Favor and Toast's integration. By partnering with Favor, Toast customers can decrease customer wait time, increase order accuracy, and boost joint merchandising and marketing efforts to bring in new customers and orders, while also gaining the expertise that only a Texas-born-and-bred restaurant delivery service can offer."

Now celebrating 10 years as the only delivery app by and for Texans, Favor is uniquely positioned to serve guests and help restaurants increase sales and awareness across the Lone Star State.

With sales of $43 billion, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The largest privately held employer in Texas is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.