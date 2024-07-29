Food Lion Completes Chainwide Expansion of To-Go Services

As of July 29, Food Lion now offers pickup or home delivery at 1,108 stores across its 10-state operating area.

With the addition of the Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service at 12 more stores in North Carolina as of July 29, the Ahold Delhaize USA brand now offers pickup or home delivery at 1,108 stores across its 10-state operating area.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders by visiting the Food Lion To Go website or app. At the click of a button, shoppers can place an order, pick up groceries the same day they’re ordered and take advantage of the same prices and items as in the chain’s brick-and-mortar stores.