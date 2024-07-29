 Skip to main content

Food Lion Completes Chainwide Expansion of To-Go Services

Ahold Delhaize USA brand offers store pickup or home delivery in 100% of operating area
As of July 29, Food Lion now offers pickup or home delivery at 1,108 stores across its 10-state operating area.

With the addition of the Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service at 12 more stores in North Carolina as of July 29, the Ahold Delhaize USA brand now offers pickup or home delivery at 1,108 stores across its 10-state operating area.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders by visiting the Food Lion To Go website or  app. At the click of a button, shoppers can place an order, pick up groceries the same day they’re ordered and take advantage of the same prices and items as in the chain’s brick-and-mortar stores.  

“We continue to offer Food Lion To Go at additional stores to help our customers spend more time on what matters most to them,” noted Evan Harding, the grocer’s director, digital and e-commerce. “We want to give neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, whether in-store or online, while ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.” 

Where permitted by law, customers age 21 and up can also purchase beer and wine via To Go, for a one-stop shopping experience. Further, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, customers can use digital coupons and redeem their Shop & Earn MVP rewards program savings. Customers can additionally view their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and see which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order, along with their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials. 

Food Lion To Go Pickup is available to customers seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating stores. 

Only this past May, the retailer revealed that To Go services had rolled out to 90%-plus of its operating area

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

