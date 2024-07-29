Food Lion Completes Chainwide Expansion of To-Go Services
“We continue to offer Food Lion To Go at additional stores to help our customers spend more time on what matters most to them,” noted Evan Harding, the grocer’s director, digital and e-commerce. “We want to give neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, whether in-store or online, while ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”
Where permitted by law, customers age 21 and up can also purchase beer and wine via To Go, for a one-stop shopping experience. Further, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, customers can use digital coupons and redeem their Shop & Earn MVP rewards program savings. Customers can additionally view their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and see which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order, along with their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.
Food Lion To Go Pickup is available to customers seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating stores.
Only this past May, the retailer revealed that To Go services had rolled out to 90%-plus of its operating area.
Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.