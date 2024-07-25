 Skip to main content

Save A Lot, DoorDash Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

SNAP/EBT payment capabilities to come later this year
Later this year, participating Save A Lot locations will support SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash.

Discount grocery banner Save A Lot now has more than 400 stores live on DoorDash, enabling customers to access high-quality fresh products at everyday low prices and take advantage of same-day delivery in less than an hour, on average. Additionally, later this year, participating Save A Lot locations will support SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash for on-demand delivery of SNAP-eligible groceries. 

As the prices of groceries and household staples keep climbing, eligible consumers will be able to use their SNAP/EBT benefits when ordering online groceries from participating Save A Lot stores later this year. Since DoorDash launched support for SNAP/EBT payments in 2023, more than 1.5 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to the company’s marketplace. 

“The addition of Save A Lot reinforces DoorDash’s commitment to providing affordable selections for consumers and empowering grocers with technology to reach both new and loyal customers,” noted DoorDash in a press release.

To celebrate the new partnership, from July 26 through Sept. 30, new Save A Lot customers can receive 30% off all eligible orders of $50 or more (up to $20), at all participating Save A Lot locations using promo code SAL30. To offer even more savings to consumers, participating Save A Lot stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees and lower service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores across the partnership.

San Francisco-based local commerce platform DoorDash provides access to groceries, retail, flowers, food, and more from 500,000-plus local merchants on the DoorDash Marketplace. 

Last month, Save A Lot joined with Uber Eats to offer its shoppers a new delivery option., with more than 150 Save A Lot stores kicking off the partnership. 

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.

