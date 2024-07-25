Save A Lot, DoorDash Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

To celebrate the new partnership, from July 26 through Sept. 30, new Save A Lot customers can receive 30% off all eligible orders of $50 or more (up to $20), at all participating Save A Lot locations using promo code SAL30. To offer even more savings to consumers, participating Save A Lot stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees and lower service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores across the partnership.

San Francisco-based local commerce platform DoorDash provides access to groceries, retail, flowers, food, and more from 500,000-plus local merchants on the DoorDash Marketplace.

Last month, Save A Lot joined with Uber Eats to offer its shoppers a new delivery option., with more than 150 Save A Lot stores kicking off the partnership.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.