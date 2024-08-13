Ibotta and Instacart to Deliver More Savings for Customers

“We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Instacart, which represents the first grocery technology company to join the Ibotta Performance Network,” noted Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Denver-based company. “The addition of Instacart will allow our 2,400 CPG brand partners to reach millions of additional consumers with targeted promotions on Instacart’s app and website, all while benefiting from our network’s unprecedented real-time measurement capabilities.”

“Instacart is committed to helping consumers find more value, and today’s announcement underscores our goal of making online grocery shopping accessible to all,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer of San Francisco-based Instacart. “Our partnership with Ibotta is designed to benefit both consumers, by providing valuable savings, and CPG brands, by continuing to drive real business impact and consumer engagement. We work with more than 6,000 CPG brands, and we believe Ibotta will help us quickly scale our CPG-funded promotions business.”

The U.S. grocery industry is projected to grow 5.6% to $1.5 trillion this year, according to a report from New York-based data firm Coresight Research. At the same time, nearly twice as many Americans use digital coupons rather than paper coupons from a circular when shopping for groceries, a recent survey from Providence, R.I.-based United Natural Foods Inc. found.

Ibotta-provided offers will go live across Instacart’s platform later this year.