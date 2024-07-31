Birdzi Redefines Responsive Shopper Engagement

Capabilities of the AI-powered solution include:

Custom Audience Engagement: VISPER Live allows grocers to tailor unique outreach to custom audiences. While previous VISPER campaigns are typically two weeks long and focus on one core audience, VISPER Live runs continuously to generate new campaigns and engage with multiple defined audiences on a weekly basis.

Intelligently Responsive Campaigns: VISPER Live campaigns are more advanced and responsive to customer preferences. Leveraging a retailer’s entire catalog, historical purchasing patterns and proprietary KIC scores, an individualized shopper quality index developed by Birdzi, VISPER Live can generate the most valuable promotions for each shopper. Personalized offers seamlessly appear in both mobile and desktop coupon galleries, allowing shoppers to access their discounts in a convenient and efficient way.

Complete Retailer Control: Brands retain full control over how VISPER Live runs within their operations, ensuring that the solution can be thoughtfully molded to a retailer’s specific goals and needs.

Since implementing VISPER Live in September 2023, Birdzi customer Strack & Van Til realized a significant return on investment and increase in customer engagement and loyalty. Within 90 days of deployment, the Indiana-based regional grocer saw a 54% increase in customer retention, and VISPER Live email campaigns were opened at a 66.7% rate.

“VISPER Live has delivered valuable savings to our loyal customers, who have responded incredibly well to this unmatched level of personalized outreach,” said Michael Tyson, chief marketing and merchandising officer, Strack & Van Til. “Since implementing, we have witnessed lifts in weekly spending and customer visits, along with 12% growth in loyalty program membership.”

“We’re already seeing fantastic initial results as VISPER Live redefines personalized customer engagement. Birdzi is passionate about reimagining the personal grocery store touch of the past using today’s AI-powered technology,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “We’re thankful to collaborate with our valued retail customers to develop and continually evolve our advanced and award-winning products.”

Bridgewater, N.J.-based Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. Other food retailers that incorporate Birdzi's solutions include Harps Food Stores, Northeast Grocery and Coborn's.