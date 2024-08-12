Tops Markets, Optum Financial Boost Shopping Ease for Card Holders

To use a health benefit card at checkout, Tops customers first scan their items as usual. When they’re ready to pay, they choose the “Health Benefits” or “EFT” button. Then they swipe or scan the barcode on the back of the health benefit card. The S3 benefits will instantly apply and the savings will be shown on the receipt.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is the largest private for-profit employer in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.