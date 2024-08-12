 Skip to main content

Tops Markets, Optum Financial Boost Shopping Ease for Card Holders

Customers can use their health benefit cards on eligible products
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Tops Bradford PA Main Image
Under a new partnership with Optum Financial, Tops customers can now use their S3 health benefit cards instantly at checkout on approved items, empowering them to make healthier choices.

Tops Markets LLC has formed a partnership with Eden Prairie, Minn.-based technology payment platform Optum Financial to make it easier for eligible card holders to use their health plan funds to buy eligible products at Tops stores. Under the new partnership, Tops customers can now use their S3 cards instantly at checkout on approved items, empowering them to make healthier choices. Approved items include such items as milk, eggs, bread, juices, water, yogurts, fruits and vegetables. 

“We are thrilled to offer our customers not only the convenience of using their S3 cards at Tops but also the added savings on healthier options,” said Diane Colgan, SVP of marketing at Northeast Shared Services LLC, Tops’ parent company. “This is on top of the great deals they already enjoy as Tops shoppers.”

[RELATED: Tops Markets Doubles SNAP Customers’ Produce-Purchasing Power]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

To use a health benefit card at checkout, Tops customers first scan their items as usual. When they’re ready to pay, they choose the “Health Benefits” or “EFT” button. Then they swipe or scan the barcode on the back of the health benefit card. The S3 benefits will instantly apply and the savings will be shown on the receipt.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is the largest private for-profit employer in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds