Instacart, Walgreens Team to Accept SNAP/EBT Online Nationwide

Drug store chain Walgreens and grocery tech company Instacart have joined forces to offer online SNAP/EBT payment acceptance at more than 7,500 Walgreens stores across the United States, including 100-plus Duane Reade locations in New York. Customers at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores can now purchase thousands of SNAP-eligible products for same-day delivery via Instacart.

Under the partnership, the companies are helping to increase food access in areas where more than 40 million people receive SNAP/EBT benefits.

“Our collaboration with Instacart underscores Walgreens’ commitment to expanding access to essential food items for our customers,” asserted Balachandra Visalatha, Walgreens’ SVP and chief product officer. “By integrating SNAP/EBT payments, we are making it easier for families and individuals to shop for the items they need and offer an efficient, highly relevant customer experience that meets their changing needs and preferences.”

Most Walgreens locations now accept SNAP/EBT for in-person purchases. The collaboration with Instacart enables customers across the country to use SNAP/EBT at any Walgreens, eliminating the need to travel to the store. The offering is part of the drug store chain’s efforts to improve the front-of-store experience and create the best omnichannel solutions for customers while driving in-store efficiencies.