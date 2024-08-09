 Skip to main content

Instacart, Walgreens Team to Accept SNAP/EBT Online Nationwide

Customers can now purchase thousands of SNAP-eligible products for same-day delivery
Customers at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores can now purchase thousands of SNAP-eligible products for same-day delivery via Instacart.

Drug store chain Walgreens and grocery tech company Instacart have joined forces to offer online SNAP/EBT payment acceptance at more than 7,500 Walgreens stores across the United States, including 100-plus Duane Reade locations in New York. Customers at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores can now purchase thousands of SNAP-eligible products for same-day delivery via Instacart. 

Under the partnership, the companies are helping to increase food access in areas where more than 40 million people receive SNAP/EBT benefits.

“Our collaboration with Instacart underscores Walgreens’ commitment to expanding access to essential food items for our customers,” asserted Balachandra Visalatha, Walgreens’ SVP and chief product officer. “By integrating SNAP/EBT payments, we are making it easier for families and individuals to shop for the items they need and offer an efficient, highly relevant customer experience that meets their changing needs and preferences.”

Most Walgreens locations now accept SNAP/EBT for in-person purchases. The collaboration with Instacart enables customers across the country to use SNAP/EBT at any Walgreens, eliminating the need to travel to the store. The offering is part of the drug store chain’s efforts to improve the front-of-store experience and create the best omnichannel solutions for customers while driving in-store efficiencies. 

“Through Instacart, 96% of U.S. households enrolled in SNAP can use their benefits to shop for the essentials they need online,” noted Sarah Mastrorocco, Instacart’s VP and general manager of health. “We’re dedicated to offering the best online selection for SNAP families, providing both access and choice through our marketplace. As we expand with trusted retailers like Walgreens, we’re proud to help more families in more communities get their essentials delivered.”

To order Walgreens SNAP-eligible items for delivery, customers can go online or select the Walgreens storefront in the Instacart mobile app. Customers can add their SNAP EBT card as a form of payment on their Instacart profile and shop for SNAP-eligible items from the Walgreens or Duane Reade storefront. At checkout, SNAP users can choose how much of their benefit they would like to apply to eligible items in their order. 

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. 


 

