Instacart, Walgreens Team to Accept SNAP/EBT Online Nationwide
“Through Instacart, 96% of U.S. households enrolled in SNAP can use their benefits to shop for the essentials they need online,” noted Sarah Mastrorocco, Instacart’s VP and general manager of health. “We’re dedicated to offering the best online selection for SNAP families, providing both access and choice through our marketplace. As we expand with trusted retailers like Walgreens, we’re proud to help more families in more communities get their essentials delivered.”
To order Walgreens SNAP-eligible items for delivery, customers can go online or select the Walgreens storefront in the Instacart mobile app. Customers can add their SNAP EBT card as a form of payment on their Instacart profile and shop for SNAP-eligible items from the Walgreens or Duane Reade storefront. At checkout, SNAP users can choose how much of their benefit they would like to apply to eligible items in their order.
Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.