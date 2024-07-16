Walgreens Expands Nice! Private Label Assortment

Walgreens new Nice! For You products are touted as a "new tier" for the retailer's private label assortment.

Walgreens is expanding its Nice! brand with the debut of the Nice! For You line of products the retailer is positioning as a “new tier” for the private brand.

According to the company, Nice! For You products do not contain artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, synthetic dyes, or high-fructose corn syrup. Many Nice! For You options are also organic and gluten-free, which is visible on the packaging.

“According to recent research from Statista, nearly half of all Americans are trying to make better food choices,” said Tracey Brown, EVP, president, and chief customer officer at Walgreens. “The evolution of our Nice! brand is designed to offer an efficient, highly relevant customer experience that meets their changing needs and preferences while maintaining our commitment to deliver high-quality products that taste great at an incredible value.”

