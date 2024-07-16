 Skip to main content

Walgreens Expands Nice! Private Label Assortment

Drug store chain grows its own brand with addition of new products that eliminate ingredients such as artificial flavors and sweeteners
Greg Sleter, Store Brands
Walgreens
Walgreens new Nice! For You products are touted as a "new tier" for the retailer's private label assortment.

Walgreens is expanding its Nice! brand with the debut of the Nice! For You line of products the retailer is positioning as a “new tier” for the private brand.

According to the company, Nice! For You products do not contain artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, synthetic dyes, or high-fructose corn syrup. Many Nice! For You options are also organic and gluten-free, which is visible on the packaging.

“According to recent research from Statista, nearly half of all Americans are trying to make better food choices,” said Tracey Brown, EVP, president, and chief customer officer at Walgreens. “The evolution of our Nice! brand is designed to offer an efficient, highly relevant customer experience that meets their changing needs and preferences while maintaining our commitment to deliver high-quality products that taste great at an incredible value.”

The Nice! For You! portfolio has more than 150 products with flavors including jerky, oatmeal, nuts and trail mixes, dried fruit, coffee, frozen food products, beverages, and dozens of grocery, pantry, and baking staples including a White Cheddar Cheese, Dried Cranberries, & Roasted Pistachios Snack Pack, Tart Cherry Juice, Apple Juice Boxes, and Organic Cold Pressed Red Boost Juice.

The Nice! and Nice! For You brands now include more than 300 items and are available in-store and on Walgreens.com.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. It has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. The Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

