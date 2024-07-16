Walgreens Expands Nice! Private Label Assortment
The Nice! For You! portfolio has more than 150 products with flavors including jerky, oatmeal, nuts and trail mixes, dried fruit, coffee, frozen food products, beverages, and dozens of grocery, pantry, and baking staples including a White Cheddar Cheese, Dried Cranberries, & Roasted Pistachios Snack Pack, Tart Cherry Juice, Apple Juice Boxes, and Organic Cold Pressed Red Boost Juice.
The Nice! and Nice! For You brands now include more than 300 items and are available in-store and on Walgreens.com.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. It has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. The Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.