Instacart, Chase Roll Out New Cashback Offer for Grocery Purchases

The promotion builds on a longtime partnership between Chase and Instacart, which began more than four years ago. The companies recently completed a two-year recurring benefits partnership offering Instacart+ membership trials and statement credits to Chase Sapphire, Freedo, and Slate card holders. This embedded benefit swiftly saw strong adoption, with more than two-thirds of redemptions occurring in the first year of the program, and many of those customers converting into highly engaged, paid Instacart+ members after their trials, according to the grocery tech company.

“Instacart has been an important Chase partner since 2020, and we’re pleased to bring this new 10% cashback offer to so many of our customers,” said Rich Muhlstock, president of New York based Chase Media Solutions. “Our previous collaborations with Instacart proved highly successful, and with this new offer, Instacart is expanding its reach to new audiences across Chase while we deliver our customers an offer we know they’ll love. We’re excited to kick off this new era of our partnership with Instacart.”