Instacart, Chase Roll Out New Cashback Offer for Grocery Purchases
The promotion builds on a longtime partnership between Chase and Instacart, which began more than four years ago. The companies recently completed a two-year recurring benefits partnership offering Instacart+ membership trials and statement credits to Chase Sapphire, Freedo, and Slate card holders. This embedded benefit swiftly saw strong adoption, with more than two-thirds of redemptions occurring in the first year of the program, and many of those customers converting into highly engaged, paid Instacart+ members after their trials, according to the grocery tech company.
“Instacart has been an important Chase partner since 2020, and we’re pleased to bring this new 10% cashback offer to so many of our customers,” said Rich Muhlstock, president of New York based Chase Media Solutions. “Our previous collaborations with Instacart proved highly successful, and with this new offer, Instacart is expanding its reach to new audiences across Chase while we deliver our customers an offer we know they’ll love. We’re excited to kick off this new era of our partnership with Instacart.”
Besides the above partnerships, Instacart and Chase continue to offer a co-branded Mastercard credit card. Introduced in 2022, the Instacart Mastercard credit card is Chase’s first co-branded card offering in the on-demand grocery delivery arena, providing card holders with accelerated points on all Instacart purchases.
To take part in the new promotion, eligible Chase customers can easily activate the 10% cashback offer up to $60 throughout its duration, using the Chase mobile app (exclusions and terms apply).
Instacart teams with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.