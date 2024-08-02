Utah Independent Grocer Puts Smart Carts to Work
Nick Nickitas, general manager, local independent grocery at Instacart, said that the Davis operation has a tech-forward history. "Davis Food & Drug has been a fantastic partner since their adoption of Rosie in 2016, and we're thrilled to now team up and bring Caper Carts to their stores," he remarked.
Part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite of technologies, Caper Carts are in place at several grocery stores around the country. Earlier this summer, Instacart expanded its partnership with Wakefern Food Corp. to add more carts to ShopRite stores in the Philadelphia, area and deployed the technology to select Price Chopper and McKeever’s Market & Eatery stores in Missouri.
Davis Food & Drug stores are owned by Jim and Debbie Davis, who bought two former Safeway/Farmer Jack grocery stores in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and moved the business to Vernal in 1988. Their sons, Constantine Davis and Lee Davis, joined the business in 2009.