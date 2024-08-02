Utah Independent Grocer Puts Smart Carts to Work

Shoppers at Davis Food & Drug stores in Utah will be able to zip around the store with an advanced smart cart. Instacart announced that it is working with the family-run independent grocer to add AI-powered Caper Carts to three locations.

Caper Carts are designed to make the shopping experience faster and more convenient for customers, enabling them to scan products as they shop. Davis Food & Drug stores in the towns of La Verkin, Roosevelt and Vernal will add the units over the coming months.