Amazon Fresh Back in Expansion Mode
The opening reflects Amazon’s aim to refocus its physical store presence. Additional store openings are planned for the Philadelphia area, in the cities of Middletown and Bensalem, and in the Washington, D.C. market in the Potomac Yard Shopping Center.
A few months ago, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy doubled down on its commitment to food retailing, dubbing the reimagined Amazon Fresh stores as the V2 (version 2) iteration. “We've launched our V2 format in physical stores over the last few months, primarily in Chicago and Southern California,” he said during the first quarter earnings. “We like the early results a lot. They're really meaningfully better in almost every dimension. It's still early, and there's some things to work through, but we like what we're seeing there.”
The retail giant is following its test-and-learn philosophy with another format, the Whole Foods Market Daily Shop. The store under the Whole Foods umbrella banner is slated to open in New York City later this year.
Amazon is set to report its second quarter earnings on Aug. 1.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company's Whole Foods banner has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. PG named both companies as its Retailers of the Century.