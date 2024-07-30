Amazon Fresh Back in Expansion Mode

Instead of the proprietary Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Fresh is focusing on its Dash Carts to deliver friction-less experiences to shoppers.

Amazon appears to be lifting the finger off the pause button when it comes to its Amazon Fresh grocery banner. The company officially unveiled an Amazon Fresh store in the northwest Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights on July 25.

Located in a shopping center that once housed a Dominick’s supermarket, the Amazon Fresh at 325 E. Palatine Road is stocked with an array of grocery staples, fresh foods and prepared products. Customers can navigate aisles using the retailer’s signature Dash Cart, a tech-enabled cart that allows shoppers to scan items while they shop and avoid traditional checkout processes. Amazon removed its Just Walk Out technology from Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S. to focus on the smart carts. Just Walk Out is available in Amazon Go stores, Amazon Fresh stores in the UK, and over 170 third-party retailers globally.

To mark the grand opening in Arlington Heights, Amazon distributed gift cards to the first 100 shoppers, with varying amounts based on their spot in line. The organization also donated to a local nonprofit food pantry to bolster community ties.

This is the 10th Amazon Fresh store in the Chicago-area market. Amazon currently operates 18 brick and mortar namesake stores in California, two in Maryland, two in New Jersey, one in New York, two in Pennsylvania, five in Virginia and four in Washington state.