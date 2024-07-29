Trader Joe’s Recipe for Success Includes Expansion, Store Contests
This year’s judges evaluated the instructions and photos of finished dishes that would appeal to Trader Joe’s shoppers. Other recipe examples included Jicama Chickama Tacos, Shrimply the Best Scampi Pizza and My Big Fat Greek Fries, to name a few.
The winning recipe that garnered the most votes netted the crew members at the Woodland Hills store a t-shirt, gift card and coveted trophy. The contest is a perennially popular internal event, said Miller. “I loved reading the submissions from so many stores saying, ‘We had so much fun with this. We had six different recipes that our crew submitted, and we had our own contest in the store to come up with the best one from our crew to submit to the overall contest,’” she remarked.
Crew members who came up with the ice cream pie were also featured on the retailer’s latest podcast and agreed that it was an enjoyable collaboration. “I like being involved with all kinds of recipes and I think more people should try and do that and get in the kitchen with their friends and have fun,” said one of the employees named Kevin.
With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.