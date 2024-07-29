Trader Joe’s Recipe for Success Includes Expansion, Store Contests

An ice cream pie recipe from crew members at a California store earned top marks in this year's Trader Joe's store recipe contest. (Image credit: Trader Joe's Instagram)

As Trader Joe’s expands its worker rolls, the chain is also engaging crew members in fun ways. Over the past month, the grocer opened new stores and shared the winner of an internal competition.

This week, a new location will be unveiled in the retailer’s home state of California. The latest Trader Joe’s at 9680 Mission Gorge Road in Santee, Calif., will welcome shoppers on Aug. 1.

That opening follows the July 25 reveal of a Trader Joe’s in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, at 123 W. 12th Street. June 28 was a two-banner day for the retailer, as outposts opened in East Lansing, Mich., near Michigan State University, and in Murrieta, Calif., in the Riverside County area.

Also this month, Trader Joe’s spotlighted the culinary creativity of employees who entered the grocer’s annual store recipe contest. The 2024 winner was a Trader Joe’s store in Woodland Hills, Calif., where workers devised a dessert they dubbed the Brooklyn Babka Ice Cream Pie.

Crew members around the United States were challenged to create a recipe using five or fewer products found at Trader Joe’s stores along with “freebie” ingredients included butter, cooking oil, salt, pepper, sugar and water. During the “Inside Trader Joe’s” podcast, VP of Marketing Tara Miller reported that the grocer received 423 submissions, representing about 77% of its stores.