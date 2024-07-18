PHOTO GALLERY: Whole Foods Market Has a Big Week in New York
The grocer threw a grand opening party to celebrate the occasion. The first customers sipped on cold brew coffee, noshed on muffins and berries and got a chance to pick up a free limited-edition Huntington Station tote bag and coupon offers.
As it does with its other new and remodeled stores, Whole Foods gave back to the community upon opening. The grocer donated a Nourishing Our Neighborhoods van to the local nonprofit We All We Got, Inc., along with $3,000 in products.
The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.