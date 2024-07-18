 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Whole Foods Market Has a Big Week in New York

Front and center at a Nasdaq opening, the grocer also welcomes shoppers to latest location on nearby Long Island
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
WFM Long Island
The latest Whole Foods Market in the Long Island community of Huntington Station held a grand opening on July 17.

A couple of days after Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel and 70 team members rang the bell at the Nasdaq opening to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the company’s first New York City flagship store, the retailer unveiled another location in that state. On July 17, customers in Huntington Station, N.Y., got their first look inside a new 43,916-square-foot Whole Foods Market at 350 Walt Whitman Road.

The latest store on Long Island reflects its surroundings and neighborhood, with nods to the bay area and the bedroom-community commuter base. While the aesthetic is in keeping with Whole Foods’ approach to real estate and store environment, so is the inventory: this store’s product assortment includes more than 2,000 items from the Northeast.

“We are thrilled to open this Huntington Station store with a fantastic assortment of products from local and emerging brands in the Northeast, with many from right here in New York,” said John Lawson, forager for local and emerging brands at Whole Foods Market. “From local suppliers new to Whole Foods Market, like L’Isolina Pasta, La Rossi Pizza and Don Carvajal Coffee, to longtime customer favorites like Oliver’s Organic Eggs, Adirondack Ice Cream, MyBacon and Annie’s Ginger Elixir, each product was thoughtfully sourced to provide something for everyone.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The grocer threw a grand opening party to celebrate the occasion. The first customers sipped on cold brew coffee, noshed on muffins and berries and got a chance to pick up a free limited-edition Huntington Station tote bag and coupon offers.

As it does with its other new and remodeled stores, Whole Foods gave back to the community upon opening. The grocer donated a Nourishing Our Neighborhoods van to the local nonprofit We All We Got, Inc., along with $3,000 in products. 

The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers

Whole Foods Market in Huntington Station, N.Y.

  • WFM HS produce
    WFM HS produce
  • WFM HS fresh
    WFM HS fresh
  • WFM HS perimeter
    WFM HS perimeter
  • WFM HS bakery
    WFM HS bakery
  • WFM HS pizza
    WFM HS pizza
  • WFM HS meat
    WFM HS meat
  • WFM HS refrigerated
    WFM HS refrigerated
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds