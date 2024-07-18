PHOTO GALLERY: Whole Foods Market Has a Big Week in New York

A couple of days after Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel and 70 team members rang the bell at the Nasdaq opening to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the company’s first New York City flagship store, the retailer unveiled another location in that state. On July 17, customers in Huntington Station, N.Y., got their first look inside a new 43,916-square-foot Whole Foods Market at 350 Walt Whitman Road.

The latest store on Long Island reflects its surroundings and neighborhood, with nods to the bay area and the bedroom-community commuter base. While the aesthetic is in keeping with Whole Foods’ approach to real estate and store environment, so is the inventory: this store’s product assortment includes more than 2,000 items from the Northeast.