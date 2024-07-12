Sprouts Farmers Market Accelerates Store Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market aims to open approximately 35 stores by the end of the year.

Sprouts Farmers Market has revealed opening dates for several new stores, contributing to its goal of opening approximately 35 stores by the end of the year.

The new builds will continue to be based on Sprouts’ smaller-format design concept, measuring approximately 23,000 square feet and featuring an open layout, a community feel and produce at the heart of the market.

According to a new Placer.ai report, “Small-Format Stores - Sprouting, Blooming and Expanding,” since January 2022, Sprouts has doubled down on its small-format strategy. Partly thanks to this expansion effort, Sprout saw visits to its smaller-format stores increase by nearly 50% over the same period, helping the brand outpace the overall grocery sector in early 2024.