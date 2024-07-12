 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market Accelerates Store Growth

Healthy food grocer reveals opening dates for a flurry of new locations
Marian Zboraj
Sprouts Farmers Market aims to open approximately 35 stores by the end of the year.

Sprouts Farmers Market has revealed opening dates for several new stores, contributing to its goal of opening approximately 35 stores by the end of the year.

The new builds will continue to be based on Sprouts’ smaller-format design concept, measuring approximately 23,000 square feet and featuring an open layout, a community feel and produce at the heart of the market. 

According to a new Placer.ai report, Small-Format Stores - Sprouting, Blooming and Expanding,” since January 2022, Sprouts has doubled down on its small-format strategy. Partly thanks to this expansion effort, Sprout saw visits to its smaller-format stores increase by nearly 50% over the same period, helping the brand outpace the overall grocery sector in early 2024. 

Upcoming Sprouts stores are scheduled for the following:

Aug. 9

  • 14411 Hawthorne Boulevard, Lawndale, Calif.  
  • 7187 Coastal Boulevard, Brooksville, Fla.

Aug. 30

  • 255 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster, Md. 

Sept. 6

  • 111 Links Avenue, Sarasota, Fla.
  • 2201 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, Texas

Sept. 20

  • 351 Loucks Road, Suite C-1, York, Pa.

Sept. 27

  • 3575 NM 528, Rio Rancho, N.M.

Those interested in working for Sprouts can apply online at www.sprouts.com/careers.

June was a busy month for the fast-growing grocer, which that month opened new stores in Phoenix; North Fort Worth, Texas; Cliffwood, N.J.; and two locations in Philadelphia.

Sprouts is encouraged by its continued momentum, delivering impressive financial results for its first quarter ended March 31. Sales grew by 9%, with comps increasing 4% and diluted earnings per share jumping 14%, compared with adjusted diluted earnings per share in the same period last year.

The healthy food grocer is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on July 29.  

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

