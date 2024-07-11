El Super Grows Its Footprint in California
Hispanic grocer opening 2nd new location of the year on July 17
As part of the grand opening festivities, El Super will give two $3,000 donations to Bell Gardens-based nonprofit agency Human Services Association, which provides families with compassionate and comprehensive care, as well as the Mexican-American Opportunity Foundation.
The opening follows El Super’s expansion earlier this year in San Ysidro, Calif.
El Super operates 64 stores in California, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona and Texas and is part of Chedraui USA, a grocery retailer with 24,000 team members supporting 377 stores across three banners, including Smart & Final and Fiesta Mart. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.