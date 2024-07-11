El Super Grows Its Footprint in California

El Super is cutting the ribbon on a store in the Greater Los Angeles area on July 17.

Hispanic supermarket chain El Super, part of the Chedraui USA retail portfolio, is continuing its expansion in California with a new location in the Greater Los Angeles area. Set to open on July 17, the 41,000-square- foot Bell Gardens store marks the second new El Super in the Golden State this year.

Located at 7102 Eastern Avenue, the new El Super will sell a vast assortment of grocery products from Latin America, as well as household favorites. Features include an extensive in-house bakery and tortilleria, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a host of specialty items.

The grocer has brought on approximately 125 staff members at the location.