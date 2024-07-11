 Skip to main content

El Super Grows Its Footprint in California

Hispanic grocer opening 2nd new location of the year on July 17
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
El Super
El Super is cutting the ribbon on a store in the Greater Los Angeles area on July 17.

Hispanic supermarket chain El Super, part of the Chedraui USA retail portfolio, is continuing its expansion in California with a new location in the Greater Los Angeles area. Set to open on July 17, the 41,000-square- foot Bell Gardens store marks the second new El Super in the Golden State this year. 

Located at 7102 Eastern Avenue, the new El Super will sell a vast assortment of grocery products from Latin America, as well as household favorites. Features include an extensive in-house bakery and tortilleria, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a host of specialty items. 

The grocer has brought on approximately 125 staff members at the location. 

"We can't wait to open our doors in Bell Gardens and extend a warm welcome to our community," said Sal Esquer, senior regional director for El Super. "The El Super shopping experience combines great prices with outstanding service, tailored to meet the unique needs of everyone in our vibrant community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store in Bell Gardens!"

As part of the grand opening festivities, El Super will give two $3,000 donations to Bell Gardens-based nonprofit agency Human Services Association, which provides families with compassionate and comprehensive care, as well as the Mexican-American Opportunity Foundation.

The opening follows El Super’s expansion earlier this year in San Ysidro, Calif. 

El Super operates 64 stores in California, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona and Texas and is part of Chedraui USA, a grocery retailer with 24,000 team members supporting 377 stores across three banners, including Smart & Final and Fiesta Mart. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

