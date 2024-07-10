 Skip to main content

ALDI to Open 7 New Stores in July

Discount grocer will also launch annual Fan Favorites survey
Marian Zboraj
ALDI Fan Fave
For the first time, the ALDI Fan Favorites survey will allow fans to vote on the one limited-edition ALDI Finds product that they want to bring back to shelves.

July is a busy month for one of America’s fastest-growing retailers. Discount grocer ALDI is scheduled to open seven new locations and launch its annual ALDI Fan Favorites survey.

ALDI unveiled massive expansion plans earlier in the year, which included its goal of opening 800 new stores across the United States in the next five years.

To help reach that goal, July grand openings are planned for the following locations:

July 11

  • 7992 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, Minn. 
  • 2235 U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, Tenn. 

July 18

  • 9978 York Road, Cockeysville, Md. 
  • 4087 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio

July 25

  • 737 South Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, Md. 
  • 1270 North Telegraph Road, Monroe, Mich.
  • 4344 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Wis.
ALDI will also hold a grand reopening for its Hannibal, Mo., grocery store located at 4419 McMasters Avenue, on July 26.

In addition to expanding its footprint in July, the grocer is gearing up to launch the ALDI Fan Favorites survey on July 16. The sixth annual survey features 12 categories, with four new categories, based on ALDI shopper insights and viral social media trends. 

New categories are as follows:

  • ALDI Encore: Fans can vote to bring one limited-edition ALDI Finds product back to shelves, including kitchen goods, pet items, home decor and more. 
  • Charcuterie Favorite: Which ingredient is always the star of your grazing board? 
  • Cozy Comfort: What's your go-to cold-weather recipe? 
  • DoorDash Delights: What game day must-haves are you having delivered to your door? 

Voting is open July 16-25 via this link. ALDI will reveal winners in September. As a thank-you, ALDI is giving shoppers $10 off their next ALDI DoorDash order of $40 or more. 

With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024. 

