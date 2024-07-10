ALDI to Open 7 New Stores in July

For the first time, the ALDI Fan Favorites survey will allow fans to vote on the one limited-edition ALDI Finds product that they want to bring back to shelves.

July is a busy month for one of America’s fastest-growing retailers. Discount grocer ALDI is scheduled to open seven new locations and launch its annual ALDI Fan Favorites survey.

ALDI unveiled massive expansion plans earlier in the year, which included its goal of opening 800 new stores across the United States in the next five years.

To help reach that goal, July grand openings are planned for the following locations:

July 11

7992 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, Minn.

2235 U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, Tenn.

July 18

9978 York Road, Cockeysville, Md.

4087 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio

July 25