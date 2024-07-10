ALDI to Open 7 New Stores in July
ALDI will also hold a grand reopening for its Hannibal, Mo., grocery store located at 4419 McMasters Avenue, on July 26.
In addition to expanding its footprint in July, the grocer is gearing up to launch the ALDI Fan Favorites survey on July 16. The sixth annual survey features 12 categories, with four new categories, based on ALDI shopper insights and viral social media trends.
New categories are as follows:
- ALDI Encore: Fans can vote to bring one limited-edition ALDI Finds product back to shelves, including kitchen goods, pet items, home decor and more.
- Charcuterie Favorite: Which ingredient is always the star of your grazing board?
- Cozy Comfort: What's your go-to cold-weather recipe?
- DoorDash Delights: What game day must-haves are you having delivered to your door?
Voting is open July 16-25 via this link. ALDI will reveal winners in September. As a thank-you, ALDI is giving shoppers $10 off their next ALDI DoorDash order of $40 or more.
With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.