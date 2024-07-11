 Skip to main content

Jimbo’s to Open 6th San Diego County Store

Indie leases 25,000-square-foot space in Scripps Ranch
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Jimbo's Sunset Exterior Main Image
Jimbo's operates four stores in San Diego County -- Carmel Valley, 4S Ranch, Carlsbad and Escondido -- with additional locations slated for Mission Valley and Scripps Ranch.

Independent grocer Jimbo’s has leased 25,000 square feet of space at The Watermark, a shopping, dining, hospitality, office and entertainment development on 22 acres, at the southeast corner of Scripps Poway Parkway and Interstate 15 in the Scripps Ranch community of San Diego. 

Sudberry Properties, The Watermark’s developer, will build the store at 10190 Scripps Gateway Court. Construction is slated to begin next year, with the grand opening to take place in 2026. 

“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we are excited to add a Jimbo’s to Scripps Ranch and become part of the very fabric of community life,” noted Jim “Jimbo” Someck, founder and owner of Jimbo’s. “Our long tradition of healthy organic foods and community service will complement Scripps Ranch’s vibrant, nature-loving atmosphere.”

Someck opened the first Jimbo’s location in 1984 in North Park and currently operates four stores in San Diego County: Carmel Valley, 4S Ranch, Carlsbad and Escondido. A fifth location, also measuring 25,000 square feet, is scheduled to open in the urban village of Civita in Mission Valley. Sudberry Properties is developing this store as well.

“We are excited to have Jimbo’s coming to The Watermark,” said Colton Sudberry, president and CEO of San Diego-based Sudberry Properties. “We have been involved in the development of town centers in San Diego County for 45 years. The Watermark represents an evolutional leap in town center development in terms of ambiance, amenities and heightened guest experiences. We’re creating a captivating environment worth sharing with friends and family.” 

Jimbo’s carries regenerative organic, organic, non-GMO and locally sourced foods and works with many local organic farms and businesses, highlighting these brands on store shelves through its “Support San Diego” signage.

