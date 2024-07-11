Jimbo’s to Open 6th San Diego County Store

Someck opened the first Jimbo’s location in 1984 in North Park and currently operates four stores in San Diego County: Carmel Valley, 4S Ranch, Carlsbad and Escondido. A fifth location, also measuring 25,000 square feet, is scheduled to open in the urban village of Civita in Mission Valley. Sudberry Properties is developing this store as well.

“We are excited to have Jimbo’s coming to The Watermark,” said Colton Sudberry, president and CEO of San Diego-based Sudberry Properties. “We have been involved in the development of town centers in San Diego County for 45 years. The Watermark represents an evolutional leap in town center development in terms of ambiance, amenities and heightened guest experiences. We’re creating a captivating environment worth sharing with friends and family.”

Jimbo’s carries regenerative organic, organic, non-GMO and locally sourced foods and works with many local organic farms and businesses, highlighting these brands on store shelves through its “Support San Diego” signage.