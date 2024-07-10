 Skip to main content

Entrepreneurial Grocer to Unveil FreshTake Grocery in Georgia

Store with its own putting green sets tentative mid-August opening date
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
FreshTake interior rendering
The FreshTake Grocery store includes an in-store restaurant, smokehouse and sushi bar, along with a putting green.

FreshTake Grocery, a store in Augusta, Ga., that aims to combine shopping and entertainment in a unique format, is getting closer to opening. According to a report in the Augusta Chronicle, the indie will welcome shoppers on Aug. 16.

The store takes the place of a former Whole Foods Market at 2907 Washington Road. In April, the grocer announced that FreshTake would open sometime this summer. “At FreshTake, ‘different’ means prioritizing your shopping experience every step of the way – from our selection of vital grocery items to our personalized service and exciting prepared foods,” the company explained on its Facebook page.

The business is run by Jackson Mitchell, whose family operates the Albertville, Ala.-based Mitchell Grocery Corp. This fourth-generation grocer is CEO of FreshTake and head of Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc. and intends to reimagine the grocery shopping experience by fusing food, entertainment and convenience.

Befitting its location in the city that hosts the Masters professional golf tournament, FreshTake will feature an five-hole putting green within the store. Indeed, FreshTake is designed to be as much of a hangout as a destination for errands, with an onsite restaurant and bar, walk-up barbecue stand, sushi station and expansive prepared foods area. According to the retailer, catering services and delivery through Instacart are available as well.

Customers in the region have more choices for experiential grocery this summer. Lowes Foods is opening a store in Aiken, S.C., about 18 miles away from Augusta, on July 25.

