Entrepreneurial Grocer to Unveil FreshTake Grocery in Georgia

The business is run by Jackson Mitchell, whose family operates the Albertville, Ala.-based Mitchell Grocery Corp. This fourth-generation grocer is CEO of FreshTake and head of Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc. and intends to reimagine the grocery shopping experience by fusing food, entertainment and convenience.

Befitting its location in the city that hosts the Masters professional golf tournament, FreshTake will feature an five-hole putting green within the store. Indeed, FreshTake is designed to be as much of a hangout as a destination for errands, with an onsite restaurant and bar, walk-up barbecue stand, sushi station and expansive prepared foods area. According to the retailer, catering services and delivery through Instacart are available as well.

Customers in the region have more choices for experiential grocery this summer. Lowes Foods is opening a store in Aiken, S.C., about 18 miles away from Augusta, on July 25.