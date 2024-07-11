Lidl Grows Store Network in NYC

Local leaders will welcome the new Fresh Meadows Lidl to the community at a ribbon- cutting event starting at 7:30 a.m., which will be followed by a grand-opening celebration featuring special offers for shoppers. The first 100 customers in line before the store opens at 8:00 a.m. will receive special gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also enjoy samples and take advantage of special giveaways.

As part of its commitment to support the community, Lidl will be making equal donations to City Harvest and the Food Bank for New York City, both of which aid families in the area, including Queens County. Throughout opening weekend, Lidl will donate $1 for each shopper who signs up for the myLidl app and sets Fresh Meadows as their store.

The Fresh Meadows store will create approximately 40 new jobs. It will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

In other store news, Lidl has signed a lease to open a store in Hackensack, N.J., according to Jersey Digs. The new location will be part of a mixed-used development and is expected to open sometime in 2025.

Lidl is also coming to another mixed-use development, this one in the West Midtown area of Atlanta, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle. The 42,000-square-foot Lidl will anchor the Interlock Tower development.

As reported by the Chronicle, when considering new locations for its stores, Lidl looks for areas with at least 50,000 people within a 3-mile radius. Another prerequisite is a median household income of at least $55,000. The company also tries to create stores with as much visibility from the road as possible.

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.