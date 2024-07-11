What’s New in Lidl’s Bakery?

Well known for its quality croissants, Lidl US has added new items to its fresh bakery lineup. The new offerings include a variety of doughnuts, muffins and classic New York-style bagels.

In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer in March, CEO Joel Rampoldt talked about this bakery rollout as part of the company’s commercial transformation. “When you walk into a store like ours, you expect to have great bagels and great doughnuts and great American pastries, in addition to all the things that we have today,” he said. “So part of the commercial transformation is that, yes, we have great croissants – we’re absolutely going to stand behind that – but we can have great American doughnuts, too, decadent American doughnuts, larger, richer doughnuts that the American consumer expects. And we’ve got to have great bagels.”

The new bakery items include the Plain NY Bagel, Everything NY Bagel, Cinnamon Roll Donut, Apple Fritter, Chocolate Yeast Donut, Glazed Yeast Donut, Glazed Cake Donut, Blueberry Muffin with Streusel, and Triple Chocolate Muffin.