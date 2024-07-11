What’s New in Lidl’s Bakery?
"These new offerings are part of our strategic pivot here at Lidl US; bagels and doughnuts, in particular, are a testament to our commitment to bring more of what U.S. consumers expect to our assortment,” added Tod Seiling, VP fresh at Lidl US. "We pride ourselves on the quality and consistency of our bakery items, and we’re excited to continue tailoring our baked goods to ensure we’re delivering the best experience for our shoppers.”
According to recent research, the in-store bakery remains a powerful supermarket destination. A recent study from FMI – The Food Industry Association found that a full 95% of shoppers eat a bakery item at least occasionally, and 63% eat a bakery item on a weekly basis.
Further, nearly two-thirds of shoppers (72%) said that they buy indulgent treats (such as doughnuts, cakes, cookies and pies) at the same store where they purchase their groceries, with a majority of these purchases impulse buys.
Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.