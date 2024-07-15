EXCLUSIVE: Whole Foods Market Explains the Impact of Real Estate Trends on Grocery Stores

If local grocery stores are destinations, figuring out where, exactly, to build them is an early and crucial priority for operators. Since its inception and continuing today with successive store openings – including the latest store to be unveiled July 17 in Huntington Station, N.Y. – Whole Foods Market has been savvy in its property moves, finding high-potential sites in new markets and building stores that reflect unique communities. Progressive Grocer recently spoke with Christina Minardi, EVP of growth and development for Whole Foods and Amazon, about the companies' strategic focus on the physical store experience, starting with geography.

Progressive Grocer: Based on your experience over the past 25 years or so, do real estate trends seem to mirror trends in food retailing, in terms of markets and behaviors?

Christina Minardi: Absolutely, real estate trends and food retailing trends go hand-in-hand. Over the past several years, we've seen major shifts in where and how customers want to shop for food. As consumer behaviors and lifestyles have evolved, the real estate needs for grocery stores have had to adapt.

A while back, we were focused on opening large-format suburban stores to serve families looking to do that big weekly shopping trip. But as cities have become revitalized and more people are living in urban communities, we've had to rethink our real estate strategy. Customers want more convenience and the ability to grab what they need more frequently.

That's why we're so excited about concepts like our new Daily Shop stores – smaller footprints that allow us to fill in between our larger Whole Foods Market locations. We want to meet customers where they are, whether that's an urban neighborhood where they need a quick shop or a residential suburb for that stock-up trip.