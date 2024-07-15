EXCLUSIVE: Whole Foods Market Explains the Impact of Real Estate Trends on Grocery Stores
PG: How does having a diverse team help you literally and figuratively expand Whole Foods Markets' horizons?
CM: Having a diverse team has been absolutely invaluable as we work to expand Whole Foods Market into new communities. A variety of backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints is critical to making sure we create inclusive, welcoming environments that truly resonate with each area's unique culture.
But diversity also pushes us to think bigger picture about expanding our horizons on what a Whole Foods Market store can be. Team members from different cultures encourage us to reconsider long-held assumptions and norms about grocery merchandising and experiences. How might we adapt to connect better with different shopping behaviors or cultural traditions around food? Their perspectives open our eyes to blind spots we didn't even know existed.
On a personal level, I've learned so much from the diverse range of passionate individuals on my team. They've exposed me to incredible cuisines, ingredients and food cultures that I may have never encountered. It keeps my own culinary horizons expanding and gets me excited to share those discoveries with our customers.
Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 530 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The retailer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.