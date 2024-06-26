Why the Middle Ground Is Fertile for Grocery Growth
Supermarkets in or near underserved areas can use location analytics to identify communities with grocery gaps and learn about local food shopping preferences to meet needs and demands. Placer.ai’s white paper called out certain parts of the country that are ripe for such expansion. The nation’s midsection is one example, where residents in many central states are less likely to go to a grocery chain to stock up on food and essentials. In North Dakota, for instance, trips to grocery stores comprised only 11.7% of visits to food retailers during a measured period.
The needle can be moved. Placer.ai’s foot traffic data shows that some states with lower grocery visits experienced year-over-year growth, suggesting “significant untapped potential for grocery stores and a market that is hungry for more.” Recent population migration, including shifts away from some urban centers to states like South Carolina, represents another avenue for expansion.
Placer.ai’s full white paper is available online.