Why the Middle Ground Is Fertile for Grocery Growth

Location analytics firm Placer.ai reports that some states are ripe for national and regional chains to siphon sales from dollar stores and superstores.

Shoppers continue to divide their grocery spend among traditional supermarkets, mass merchandisers, discount/dollar stores and convenience stores, with buying habits often varying by location.

Newly published research from foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai highlights opportunities for traditional grocers in certain regions of the United States with splintered marketplaces. According to the white paper, Unlocking Potential in Underserved Grocery Markets, even grocery chains that have a limited presence in areas where consumers shop regularly at superstores and discount stores can grow their share of sales.

RELATED: Grocery Marketing 101 in '24: A Professor’s Take

These regional and national grocery chains should focus on what they do well to attract more consumers, the white paper authors point out. “With their primary focus on stocking a wide variety of fresh foods, these chains serve a critical function in offering consumers access to healthy options,” they wrote.