A Grocer’s Guide to Remodeling

Choosing Partners

Another important consideration is finding the best companies to work with to bring your renovation vision to life.

“With the complexity of remodels, selecting the right firm to work with is critical,” stresses Eberle-Lott. “Experience in grocery store design is a key element to choosing both a design and/or architecture firm. Equally important is a good cultural fit and anticipated working relationship between the retailer and the design/architect partner. The retailer should feel that the design partner is a trusted advisor, and the design partner must trust the retailer’s expertise in their business model to help drive the design.”

She goes on to note: “Similar considerations are true in selecting a construction partner. Retailers should seek a construction partner that understands how to create a safe environment for shoppers and actively engage in sales protection if pursuing an occupied remodel. HVAC, plumbing, electrical and refrigeration subcontractors are also incredibly important to a successful project, due to the significant amount of equipment and systems required to build out a successful grocery store.”

According to Phillips: “The only way to identify what the project is going to cost is contacting someone … that can put their project together, [include] their wants and desires, lay their store route, put together the equipment they’re going to need for the project, and then work with their architect and contractor on construction costs. And then it’s a matter of value engineering to the point of what they can do. … The first and foremost thing you do in any remodel situation is to contact your store planner first, design out the store how you want it, and then contact your contractors and architects to start putting together the projects.”

As for how an independent should go about selecting which firms to work with, he says: “They’ll contact someone like us and see if we fit, and [we’ll] see what they want to do and see if they fit in our schedule. …. There’s not a lot of people that do what we do, … which is project manage design and supply equipment and coordinate all that, and also the interior design and do decor design and lighting.”

“In choosing a design or architecture firm, it’s essential that the company has a strong understanding of the brand and puts shoppers at the heart of the design process,” counsels Skudlarek. “The aesthetic elements must be held in balance with the strategic needs for the experience and aligned to commercial objectives. Good design just isn’t good enough, and award-winning stores don’t always indicate long-term success and financial return on the remodel investment. It’s about orchestrating and delivering a complex experience ecosystem in a brilliantly creative and strategically sound way to drive commercial impact.”

She adds: “In construction firm selections, retailers should be looking for creative problem-solvers who are passionate about executing the design in a cost-effective way, able to think through the trade-offs of each decision, and open to ongoing inputs and feedback from the brand and design stakeholders. In other words, ones fully committed to fully realizing the vision for the remodel.”