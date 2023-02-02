A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market

“We’re thrilled to join the great state of Montana for the first time ever with the opening of our Bozeman store today,” said Angela Lorenzen, regional president for the Mountain Pacific Region. “With every new store opening comes the opportunity to bring high-quality food and an unparalleled grocery shopping experience to new customers. As Whole Foods Market focuses on our growth potential in 2023 and beyond, entering this new market is an exciting indication of what’s to come.”

The grocer is supporting area communities with donations to groups like Big Sky Youth Empowerment and Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and also to area food banks.

Whole Foods kicked off its 2023 expansion plans with the opening of a new location in the Wall Street district of New York City on Jan. 11.

“This is a pivotal moment in time as we turn the page to Whole Foods Market’s next chapter,” Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel said during an earnings call last month. “I’m so excited to share how we will deliver on our Higher Purpose, including commitments to environmental stewardship, significant financial investment into our Team Member experience, plans to set company records for new store growth, and the possibility of reaching new markets around the globe in the next decade. These are achievements that would have been beyond imagination when the first Whole Foods Market opened in Austin, Texas, more than 40 years ago."

Following are images of the Whole Foods store in Montana: