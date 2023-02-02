A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
The new location also includes an outdoor patio with heaters, as well as women-owned coffee bar Treeline Coffee Roasters. The product assortment features more than 75 local brands from Montana and Wyoming, including organic goat cheese from Montana’s Amaltheia Organic Dairy, safflower oil from The Oil Barn, local craft beers from Bozeman Brewing Company, and many others.
As with other Whole Foods stores around the country, this one offers a wide selection of organic and “Sourced for Good” produce, an array of specialty cheeses, full-service meat and seafood counters, bakery department, and a prepared food section. The curated grocery section includes several private label items sold under the 365 by Whole Foods Market brand, along with beauty, lifestyle and wellness offerings.