02/02/2023

A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market

Organic and natural grocer now welcoming guests in Bozeman
Emily Crowe
Multimedia Editor
Emily Crowe profile picture
Whole Foods Bozeman entrance
The entrance and seating area at the Whole Foods location in Montana overlooks mountains.

Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.

The new location also includes an outdoor patio with heaters, as well as women-owned coffee bar Treeline Coffee Roasters. The product assortment features more than 75 local brands from Montana and Wyoming, including organic goat cheese from Montana’s Amaltheia Organic Dairy, safflower oil from The Oil Barn, local craft beers from Bozeman Brewing Company, and many others.

[Read more: "Whole Foods Offers Better Chicken Project Items Via Private Brand"]

As with other Whole Foods stores around the country, this one offers a wide selection of organic and “Sourced for Good” produce, an array of specialty cheeses, full-service meat and seafood counters, bakery department, and a prepared food section. The curated grocery section includes several private label items sold under the 365 by Whole Foods Market brand, along with beauty, lifestyle and wellness offerings.

    Whole Foods Bozeman frozen
    The new Whole Foods location in Bozeman marks the retailer's first outpost in Montana.

    “We’re thrilled to join the great state of Montana for the first time ever with the opening of our Bozeman store today,” said Angela Lorenzen, regional president for the Mountain Pacific Region. “With every new store opening comes the opportunity to bring high-quality food and an unparalleled grocery shopping experience to new customers. As Whole Foods Market focuses on our growth potential in 2023 and beyond, entering this new market is an exciting indication of what’s to come.”

    The grocer is supporting area communities with donations to groups like Big Sky Youth Empowerment and Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and also to area food banks.  

    Whole Foods kicked off its 2023 expansion plans with the opening of a new location in the Wall Street district of New York City on Jan. 11.

    “This is a pivotal moment in time as we turn the page to Whole Foods Market’s next chapter,” Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel said during an earnings call last month. “I’m so excited to share how we will deliver on our Higher Purpose, including commitments to environmental stewardship, significant financial investment into our Team Member experience, plans to set company records for new store growth, and the possibility of reaching new markets around the globe in the next decade. These are achievements that would have been beyond imagination when the first Whole Foods Market opened in Austin, Texas, more than 40 years ago."

    Following are images of the Whole Foods store in Montana:

    • Whole Foods Bozeman seating
    • Whole Foods Bozeman cheese shop
    • Whole Foods Bozeman local
    • Whole Foods Bozeman seafood
    • Whole Foods Bozeman Treeline Coffee
    • Whole Foods Montana

    The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100,  Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

