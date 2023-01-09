Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store

Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1.

This is the first Whole Foods in Montana. The grocer operates one store in neighboring Idaho, in the city of Boise.

[Read more: "Amazon to Cut 18,000 Jobs"]

The Bozeman store reflects the state’s big-sky vibe, with exposed wood beams and large paneled windows overlooking the mountains. Likewise, the product assortment includes a variety of locally-sourced goods chosen by the company’s Mountain Pacific forager, from craft beers to cut flowers to coffee drinks sold at the in-store, woman-owned Treeline Coffee Roasters.

As with other Whole Foods stores around the country, this one offers a wide selection of organic and “Sourced for Good” produce, an array of specialty cheeses, full-service meat and seafood counters, bakery department and a prepared food section with a hot food bar, salad bar, soup station, sushi, pizza and grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, among other products. The curated grocery section includes several private label items sold under the 354 by Whole Foods Market brand, along with beauty, lifestyle and wellness offerings.

Customers who attend the Feb. 1 grand opening can get a chance to win Whole Foods Gift cards and enjoy samples such as pastries, coffee and hot chocolate. After the grand opening, the store hours at the Bozeman location will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. Grocery pickup will be available as well.

As it enters this state for the first time, Whole Foods is supporting area communities with donations to groups like Big Sky Youth Empowerment and Gallatin Valley Land Trust and to nearby food banks.

While Whole Foods is widening its footprint out west, it’s also set to open in another bustling urban location. On Jan. 11, the Whole Foods in the Wall Street district of New York City kicks off the retailer’s 2023 expansions.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.