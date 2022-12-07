Whole Foods Market Is Ready to Say Cheese

Whole Foods Market’s annual 12 Days of Cheese is rapidly approaching, with the grocer poised to offer a wide range of award-winning artisanal cheeses at 30% off from Dec. 13-24. This year’s lineup includes World Cheese Award winners, 2022 American Cheese Society winners and other previous award winners.

A 12 Days of Cheese sampler bag, with three handpicked cheeses, blackberry rosemary spread, salami and crackers will also be available for $29.99. Prime members will also receive an additional 10% off the discounted price of each cheese.

“Our team looks forward to curating the perfect 12 Days of Cheese program each year and has sourced some exclusive and truly innovative new cheeses at an incredible price tag for this holiday season,” said Cathy Strange, Whole Foods’ VP of specialty, product innovation and development. “The 12 Days of Cheese sampler bag is another great option to quickly elevate any charcuterie board with expert pairings for three of the cheeses from our Certified Cheese Professionals.”

This year’s cheeses were chosen by Whole Foods Market’s global experts along with its in-store Certified Cheese Professionals. Those team members have been certified by the American Cheese Society for their expertise.

The lineup includes:

Rogue Creamery Organic Oregon Blue – Fruity, approachable blue cheese with a hint of sweet forest honey.

Fruity, approachable blue cheese with a hint of sweet forest honey. Sweet Grass Dairy Thomasville Tomme Raw – Raw cow’s milk cheese aged at least 60 days for a creamery texture and a subtle-yet-complex, earthy flavor.

Raw cow’s milk cheese aged at least 60 days for a creamery texture and a subtle-yet-complex, earthy flavor. Jasper Hill Farm Whitney – Alpine-style raw cow’s milk cheese with notes of tasted nuts, cured ham and sweet cream.

Alpine-style raw cow’s milk cheese with notes of tasted nuts, cured ham and sweet cream. Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog – Soft-ripened goat’s milk cheese with a buttermilk and fresh-cream flavor and citrusy finish.

Soft-ripened goat’s milk cheese with a buttermilk and fresh-cream flavor and citrusy finish. Cowgirl Creamery Organic MT TAM – Triple cream, bloomy rind cheese with a dense fudgy core and evolving cream.

Triple cream, bloomy rind cheese with a dense fudgy core and evolving cream. Vermont Creamery St. Albans Cheese – Cow’s milk cheese with an American take on French St. Marcellin cheese.

Cow’s milk cheese with an American take on French St. Marcellin cheese. Neal’s Yard Dairy Keen’s Cheddar – Traditional Farmhouse Cheddar, made from raw cow’s milk. It’s rich and creamy with a slight tang.

Traditional Farmhouse Cheddar, made from raw cow’s milk. It’s rich and creamy with a slight tang. Herve Mons Gabietou – Delicate raw milk cheese, crafted from sheep and cow’s milk in the mountains of the French Pyrenees.

Delicate raw milk cheese, crafted from sheep and cow’s milk in the mountains of the French Pyrenees. EMMI Kaltbach Cave-Aged Le Gruyère AOP – Tangy, nutty and aged in sandstone caves, this cheese exclusive to Whole Foods Market.

Tangy, nutty and aged in sandstone caves, this cheese exclusive to Whole Foods Market. Mitica Sottocenere al Tartufo – Semi-soft cow’s milk cheese with black truffles and aged in traditional Venetian style.

Semi-soft cow’s milk cheese with black truffles and aged in traditional Venetian style. Kaasaggio Robusto Gouda – Aged Gouda with nutty flavor and parmesan notes. Sliceable and meltable.

Aged Gouda with nutty flavor and parmesan notes. Sliceable and meltable. Istara P’tit Basque – A creamy, smooth sheep milk cheese with a mild, nutty flavor and a subtle, sweet finish.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.