New Year, New Skyscraper Store for Whole Foods Market

The opening bell is about to ring at a new Whole Foods Market in New York City’s Financial District. The Amazon-owned grocer announced a Jan. 11 opening date for its 42,000-square foot store in the iconic One Wall Street building at 66 Broadway.

Befitting the space, the latest Whole Foods in NYC has an Art Deco flair with design elements reflecting Wall Street and the Financial District. The product assortment caters to both working professionals and nearby residents, with a prepared foods area that resembles a food hall. Shoppers can pick up hot and cold foods and also grab a latte or other drink from the full-service coffee bar onsite.

Whole Foods’ forager for the Northeast region, John Lawson, has been busy finding local items that will be carried at this latest skyscraper outpost. More than 1,000-locally sourced products are part of the mix, including fresh produce from indoor and outdoor farms, cheeses, and meats and seafood, such as salmon from nearby fish smokehouses and oysters from a coastal oyster company.

In-house bakers will prepare fresh breads and pastries, and shoppers following certain diets and lifestyles can choose from no-sugar, organic, vegan and gluten-free items. The store team also includes onsite butchers, cheese experts and baristas.

The store at One Wall Street is unique in that it’s the first Whole Foods to carry a product from the company’s Local and Emerging Accelerator Program(LEAP). Shoppers can check out the plant-based yogurt, made with chickpeas, from the program’s cohort member, CHKP Foods.

To celebrate the grand opening in January, Whole Foods is offering giveaways, samples and live entertainment. The first 200 visitors will receive a Whole Foods tote bag and $10 gift card. The retailer is also giving back to the community with donations to nonprofits such as The Battery Conservancy, Rethink Food, Foodbank NYC and City Hall Park Conservancy.

The One Wall Street store will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on its first day of business. Grocery pickup will be available at the location on a regular basis, and customers who are Amazon Prime members will enjoy a range of benefits, including steep discounts on select products every week.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.