Flashfood Grows Its Presence in NYC

Flashfood is looking to save more food from being wasted as it expands its partnership with Stop & Shop in New York City. The program, which connects consumers with discounted food nearing its best by date, will now be available at several of the grocer’s locations throughout Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Stop & Shop and Flashfood initially began their partnership in 2021 at four locations in Worcester, Mass., and later expanded the program to stores in Rhode Island and the Bronx.

"Our partnership with Flashfood has been a successful addition to our food waste diversion programs, helping us prevent more than 140,000 pounds of food from ending up in landfills since 2021," said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. "We're proud to deepen our commitment to reducing food waste by expanding the Flashfood program to more stores in the New York City area. Our shoppers in the boroughs can benefit from significant savings on groceries while also helping the planet."

Flashfood helps shoppers save up to 50% off grocery items including meats, dairy, seafood, fresh produce, snacks and other products that are nearing their best-by date. Customers can browse and buy available products through the Flashfood app, then pick up their order from their participating store.

"We've already saved New Yorkers more than two million dollars on groceries and we're excited to make an even bigger impact throughout the city with Stop & Shop," said Josh Domingues, founder and CEO of Toronto-based Flashfood. "Expanding further into the Bronx, plus adding stores in Brooklyn and Queens, means more families will have access to affordable groceries while reducing the amount of perfectly good food that ends up in landfills."

The program has diverted more than 50 million pounds of food from landfills throughout the U.S. and Canada and has saved shoppers over $130 million in aggregate on their grocery bills to date. It is currently available in more than 1,450 grocery stores in North America.

Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its brands are Food Lion, FreshDirect, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services.