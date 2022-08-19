Stop & Shop Opens New Health-Centric Boston Location

Keeping health and wellness part of the customer experience, Stop & Shop has refreshed a Boston store to include a new community wellness space. Re-opening on Aug. 19, the location in the Grove Hall neighborhood also will offer free nutrition programming and an array of fresh, good-for-you products.

The company reported that it selected the store at 460 Blue Hill Avenue for the updated wellness space based on the needs of the surrounding community, which has struggled with high rates of nutrition-related chronic conditions, food insecurity and residents who live below the poverty level.

“As Grove Hall’s neighborhood grocer, we believe we have a responsibility to support the health of the community, and we’re proud of the investments we’ve made to offer first-of-its-kind resources and programming for a grocery retailer in the city,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “We’re also incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to support local non-profits, public schools, and other partners in the neighborhood with innovative programs to drive more consistent access to nutritious food.”

An in-store dietitian will lead nutrition classes and webinars and provide individual consultations. Programs will cover a wide range of topics, from regulating high blood pressure to tips on healthy grocery shopping. In addition to nutrition-related topics, the Grove Hall store will offer programs on financial well-being and first-time home buying, among other areas of interest.

The store design also focuses on health and nutrition. A 25-foot display of better-for-you products has been set up around the wellness space, while the weekly circular will promote deals on fresh fruits and vegetables and other healthy items. In addition, shoppers can get deep discounts on fresh food nearing the end of its best-by date via the Flashfood program, with a pickup area inside the store. According to Shop & Shop, this is the first grocery store in Boston to offer the Flashfood service.

The Grove Hall location is extending its community outreach by providing foods to two local schools through the Stop & Shop school food pantry program.

