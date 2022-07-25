Instacart Widens Online EBT SNAP Payments to 10 More States

In an effort to improve convenient access to groceries, Instacart is expanding online Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments. The grocery tech company announced that such options are available in 10 more states.

With the addition of Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, food retailers in 49 states and Washington, D.C., can now take advantage of Instacart's Carrot Payments solution to process EBT SNAP payments. Shoppers can use the Instacart App and/or grocers’ own digital platform that includes Instacart’s e-commerce solution to order their groceries online for pickup or delivery, depending on the location.

“At Instacart, our goal is to continue unlocking access to nutritious food for those who need it most,” remarked Sarah Mastrorocco, VP of access to food and nutrition at Instacart. “Our partners offer a broad selection of fresh food and pantry staples, and with this expansion, we’re giving more families access to nourishment, paired with the convenience of same-day delivery and pickup. We look forward to continuing to expand this program and enabling more retailers to accept EBT SNAP payments online through the Instacart Platform.”

Albertsons Cos. and Sprouts Farmers Market are key launch partners in the recently-added states, offering the payment capability to several banners and stores, respectively. In addition to teaming up with those grocers, Instacart recently expanded online EBT SNAP solutions with other several other retailers, includingMeijer, Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets.

“Research shows that a large percentage of EBT recipients face mobility challenges due to a disability, lack of transportation or caring for young children, which can prevent them from physically visiting a store. As a trusted community grocer committed to solving food insecurity, we want to make healthy foods available to those at risk by offering multiple private, secure, and convenient shopping options,” said Susan Morris, Albertsons’ COO. “This program allows shoppers to use their EBT cards to make online purchases for home delivery or free store pick-up, which is a critical part of our ongoing efforts to create a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers.”

Added Nick Konat, president and COO of Sprouts: “Online shopping for delivery and pickup offers our customers that accessibility and convenience to fit any lifestyle. Through this expanded partnership with Instacart, we can offer our customers the option to use their SNAP benefits when ordering their fresh and nutritious foods online, allowing them greater convenience, accessibility and affordability.”

While Instacart is broadening its e-commerce solutions for more U.S. consumers, the company is making other changes to its business. As it reportedly readies an initial public offering (IPO), the San Francisco-based company announced that CEO Fidji Simo has been appointed chair of the board of directors. Founder and executive chairman Apoorva Mehta will transition off the board when Instacart becomes a public company.

“Instacart has been my life’s work for more than a decade. Since I transitioned from CEO to executive chairman a year ago, I realized that I want to pursue a new mission and I want to do it with the same singular focus that I had while building Instacart. Stepping off the board will allow me to do just that,” Mehta said. “We have a high caliber leadership team with Fidji at the helm, and I’m excited about her vision for the company and the expanded role Instacart can play for retailers for years to come. I remain confident in the enormous opportunity ahead and will always be a supporter of the team and company.”

Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs approximately 31,000 associates at its almost 380 stores in 23 states, is No. 53 on The PG 100.