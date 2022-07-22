Instacart Now Delivering on Credit Service

Instacart is getting into the credit card business. The grocery tech company is teaming up with Chase Bank to offer an Instacart Mastercard Credit Card.

At a time of escalating prices, card members can earn unlimited cash back from retailers, including grocers. For no annual fee, users can earn 5% cash back on Instacart purchases made from more than 800 retail brands at more than 70,000 store locations.

The first 10,000 card members will receive a $200 Instacart credit and a year of free Instacart+ service, with no delivery fees on orders over a certain size and reduced service fees. Following the first 10,000 approved users, the next round of consumers who sign up will receive a $100 Instacart credit and one free year of Instacart+. In the future, card members will be able to use cash back rewards to pay for all or part of an order in the Instacart app or at Instacart.com.

In addition to perks from Instacart, cash back rewards are also available on travel purchases through Chase Travel Centers (5%) and on transactions at restaurants, gas stations and select streaming services (2%). Those who carry the Instacart Mastercard can reap other benefits, too, such as exclusive brand offers for online shopping and 24/7 concierge service. And because this card is a World Elite Mastercard, card members can also enjoy purchase protection, roadside assistance, travel accident insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, baggage del insurance and more.

The credit card is a first for Instacart and is Chase’s first co-branded card in the on-demand delivery business. “At Instacart, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our customers, and now more than ever we’re helping them maximize rewards on their everyday household shopping,” declared Heather Rivera, VP of strategy, corporate development and partnerships for San Francisco-based Instacart. “From the weekly grocery shop to beauty products and sports equipment to household essentials, card members will be rewarded with cash back on every purchase from many of their favorite retailers.”

John Levitsky, EVP, North America at Mastercard, said that the partnership between Instacart and Chase is a win for all parties – and consumers. “Mastercard is thrilled to continue expanding our partnerships with Chase and Instacart, two companies that share our vision to enable consumers to save time and money through enhanced digital experiences,” he remarked.