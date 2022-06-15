Instacart Launches Improved Subscription Service

Instacart has debuted Instacart+, an updated take on its value-driven subscription service, previously known as Instacart Express. As well as new family grocery shopping features, Instacart+ gives households free delivery on orders over $35, 5% credit back on all eligible pickup orders, lower service fees, and extra perks from top brands, like mileage bonuses from Delta with every dollar spent.

Over the next week, Instacart will begin rolling out additional innovative features that aim to make family grocery shopping easier, more collaborative and more inspirational than ever, with Instacart+ subscribers able share an account and shop together.

New features include the following:

Family Accounts offer a new way to share Instacart+ benefits with another person at no charge.

Family Carts enable households to build carts and shop together, adding their own items to a shared cart.

Exclusive benefits for Chase cardholders are also rolling out as part of the service, allowing them to unlock free Instacart+ memberships , with Sapphire Reserve cardmembers able to receive one year free, Sapphire Preferred cardmembers six months free, and Freedom and Slate cardmembers three months free.

“With today’s launch, we’re making Instacart+ the most cost-effective way for families to buy groceries and essentials with Instacart, delivered in as fast as 30 minutes,” noted Daniel Danker, head of product at San Francisco-based Instacart. “[S]ubscribers can now share Instacart+ with another person for free, and shop together to make ordering truly effortless.”

On average in 2021, Instacart subscribers spent nearly twice as much per month compared with nonsubscribers, according to the company, which observed that at $9.99 monthly or $99 annually, a membership can pay for itself in just a few orders per month.