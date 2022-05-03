Instacart Now Partners With Canada's Top 5 Grocers

Instacart’s northern exposure is growing. The San Francisco-based company announced that it is partnering with 10 more retailers in Canada, enabling it to provide same-day service to 90% of households in that country, in all 10 provinces.

As it broadens its North American footprint, Instacart is now teaming up with the top five grocers in Canada. Among its new retail partners: food and pharmacy retailer Metro, Inc., discount chain Giant Tiger and specialty grocer Galleria Supermarket. Other collaborations include deals with pet retailer Menagerie Pet Shop, spots nutrition stores Popeye’s Supplements and Healthy Planet and small- and mid-size businesses Dolce & Gourmondo, Nature’s Emporium, Super Natural Market and Grande Cheese Markets.

The partnership with Metro will particularly advance Instacart's operations in the Canadian grocery sector, where the company already works with major food retailers Walmart, Loblaws and Costco. The Montreal-based Metro operates about 950 stores under several banners, including Metro, MetroPlus, Super C, Food Basics and Marché Richelieu. Covering much of Quebec and Ontario, Metro is the third largest grocer in Canada.

“At Instacart, we’re proud to deepen our presence across Canada and serve as a retail enablement platform for key retailers countrywide, from the largest grocers to small businesses and local favorites,” said Chris Rogers, VP of retail at Instacart. “We know that the demand for same-day delivery of groceries and essential goods is ubiquitous across Canada and we’re committed to creating more ways for Canadians to connect with retailers of all sizes. We’ll continue to increase our footprint across Canada and create the best online grocery shopping experience possible for both our retail partners and customers.”

Simon Rodrigue, SVP and chief digital officer at Giant Tiger Stores, Ltd., said that adding Instacart service will enhance its offerings to shoppers. “This service is an excellent advantage to our loyal customers and now more than 180 Giant Tiger stores will have access to our products for same-day delivery,” he remarked.

As Instacart establishes new retail relationships across Canada, it is broadening others. The company also announced that it is expanding its partnerships with discounter Dollarama, as well as arts and crafts chain Michaels and office supply company Staples.

The greater presence in Canada boosts Instacart’s overall reach in North America. Currently, the company estimates that it works with more than 750 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities on the continent.