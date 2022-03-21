Instacart’s Refreshed Brand Identity Showcases Company’s Evolution

Online grocery platform Instacart has rolled out a new brand identity that the company says better reflects its evolution and supports a “more modern, inspirational and connected experience for our community.” The refresh retains Instacart’s iconic carrot graphic but includes a new logo, wordmark, typography and color.

The original carrot has been transformed into a flexible symbol to represent “shop” and “savor” – terms the company says are part of its value proposition. A new color palette is a nod to food and includes “Kale” green, “Turmeric” yellow and “Guava” pink.

“While it was important to us to evolve and modernize the brand, it will also remain familiar,” said Laura Jones, VP and head of marketing at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Our brand continues to feature the original carrot icon, but we’ve revamped it to capture the emotional spectrum of the evolving brand, to include features that enable us to spotlight new use cases that have become important to our customers such as home goods, beauty, electronics and more, and to highlight our retail partners and advertisers.”

The new brand identity will be progressively rolled out in the coming weeks and will first be seen on the consumer and shopper Instacart app, app stores, advertising offerings, retail and enterprise products, corporate website, email, social channels, paid media and events assets.

The 10-year-old Instacart, which currently serves more than 750 retail partners and 5,000 CPG brands, now considers itself grocery-first but not grocery only. The company has grown to include delivery of home goods, beauty, pharmacy, electronics, office supplies and hardware, and also works closely with brands and retailers to help them succeed.

The announcement follows a spate of news from Instacart over the past several months that further solidifies the company’s evolution, including a Shoppable Recipes solution that allows food creators to make their recipes shoppable on Instacart via integrations with TikTok and Tasty, as well on such Hearst Magazines properties including Delish and Good Housekeeping.

"At Instacart, we're passionate about food and we're invested in unlocking that passion for others," said Asha Sharma, Instacart COO. "By making popular recipes from destinations like TikTok and Hearst Magazines' Delish easily shoppable in a few taps, we're helping people put that passion into action by picking up a few items from their favorite local store so they can create exciting new meals.

Indian and South Asian marketplace Quicklly announced in February that it is working with Instacart to introduce nationwide delivery of its ready-to-eat meal kits and local grocery delivery of Indian pantry staples including spices and sauces. Further, Instacart is teaming up with Delta to enable the airline’s SkyMiles members to earn miles on their grocery purchases made through the platform.

In a nod to Women’s History Month, Instacart also pledged $1 million to support women-owned CPG brands within its marketplace