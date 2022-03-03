Instacart Commits $1M to Support Women-Owned CPGs

During Women’s History Month and ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Instacart has announced that it is investing $1 million to support women-owned CPG brands within its marketplace. The online grocery platform will use its Instacart Ads Initiative to broaden awareness of and access to emerging brands that are owned and/or run by women.

These brands can leverage the Instacart Ads Initiative to connect with online consumers in a more prominent way. Beginning in April and through the end of the year, eligible brands can receive free Instacart Ad credits to use with the company’s flagship sponsored product offering.

Ali Miller, head of ads product at Instacart, pointed to launch partners Sweet Loren’s, Three Wishes Cereal and Twrl Milk Tea that are growing their business with the company’s ad program. “Our goal is to continue to identify and amplify more women entrepreneurs and brands with Instacart Ads to help them drive discovery and business growth,” she said.

“I’m so glad to see Instacart taking an actionable step to invest in the work women are doing in the food and beverage industry, from designing innovative products to creating delicious and healthy alternatives for favorite family recipes,” remarked Pauline Ang, founder and CEO of Twrl Milk Tea.

Added Loren Brill Castle, founder and CEO of Sweet Loren’s: “As a female entrepreneur, I have focused my mission on being a force for good in the food industry – we have disrupted the refrigerated dough category dominated by large companies. Our cookie dough is all about convenience, and Instacart helps make shopping such a seamless experience. My team and I are so appreciative of the collaboration and support they have shown to small businesses, especially women-owned brands to help us continue to grow and meet our customers’ needs in this ever-changing world.”

The investment in women-owned brands comes after last year’s $1 million commitment to support digital advertising for Black-owned CPG brands on the Instacart platform. That program continues this year as well, as Instacart seeks to build on its diversity, equity and belonging (DEI) pledges.

Brand representatives who want to participate in the Instacart Ads Initiative can apply here.