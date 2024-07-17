Consumers Return to Physical Stores for Personal Touch

New data affirms that consumers enjoy the in-store shopping experience, even as they engage digitally with retailers. Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) shared findings from its annual Future Consumer Index showing that consumers appreciate physical and tactile ways of buying items for themselves, their families and their homes.

According to the recent survey of more than 23,000 people across 30 countries, 57% of consumers want to see and touch products before they purchase them. Interacting with retail staff is important to shoppers, too, as nearly a third (32%) want personal service during in-store visits and 68% look for advice for high-value purchases.

Retailers can also get people in the door with offers that apply inside their doors. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of survey participants report that they would go to a retailer for a store promotion that is not available online.

[RELATED: The Store of the Future]

The priority of personal engagement is evident in other responses. EY’s data shows that 38% of consumers are spending less on grocery deliveries than they did during the pandemic. In addition, 47% say they plan to cook more at home this year, up from 39% who shared that intention in 2023.