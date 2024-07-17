 Skip to main content

The Fresh Market Expands in Metro Washington D.C.

Specialty grocer plans 2 stores in Virginia suburbs
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Falls Church new Fresh Market
The Fresh Market is anchoring a new mixed-use development in Falls Church, Va.

The Fresh Market is putting capital in the nation’s capital. The North Carolina-headquartered specialty fresh food retailer announced that it is adding two new stores in the Washington, D.C. area.

Set to open within the next three years, both stores will anchor upscale mixed-use developments in Virginia, in the outskirts of the District of Columbia. One 27,000-square-foot location will be built in Reston, Va., in the ground floor of a new building called Midline at Reston Station at the corner of Wiehle Avenue and Sunset Hill Road. Another Fresh Market is planned for Falls Church, Va., in the West Falls neighborhood. Spanning 29,000 square feet, that store will anchor a residential space at the corner of Leesburg Pike and Haycock Road.

The Fresh Market currently operates two outposts in nearby Alexandria, Va., and Vienna, Va., and views metro D.C. as a high-potential region. “We’re very excited about expanding our presence in the Washington, D.C. market and opening new stores in these beautiful, upscale mix-used developments of Reston Station and West Falls,” said CEO Jason Potter. “We are confident that both locations will appeal to current and new guests of The Fresh Market. We pride ourselves in becoming part of the community and believe that people will embrace all that Reston Station and West Falls offer residential and professional, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[RELATED: Consumers Return to Physical Stores for Personal Touch]

The respective developers lauded the additions. “The Fresh Market is a great complement to the ever-growing neighborhood,” said Tim Steffan, COO at Comstock, the Reston-area real estate organization. 

Echoed Jon McAvoy, chief investment officer at Hoffman & Associates in Washington, D.C.: “The Fresh Market’s commitment to fostering local connections and bringing people together aligns perfectly with our vision for West Falls, and we look forward to welcoming them to the neighborhood.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 162 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds