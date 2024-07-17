The Fresh Market Expands in Metro Washington D.C.

The Fresh Market is putting capital in the nation’s capital. The North Carolina-headquartered specialty fresh food retailer announced that it is adding two new stores in the Washington, D.C. area.

Set to open within the next three years, both stores will anchor upscale mixed-use developments in Virginia, in the outskirts of the District of Columbia. One 27,000-square-foot location will be built in Reston, Va., in the ground floor of a new building called Midline at Reston Station at the corner of Wiehle Avenue and Sunset Hill Road. Another Fresh Market is planned for Falls Church, Va., in the West Falls neighborhood. Spanning 29,000 square feet, that store will anchor a residential space at the corner of Leesburg Pike and Haycock Road.

The Fresh Market currently operates two outposts in nearby Alexandria, Va., and Vienna, Va., and views metro D.C. as a high-potential region. “We’re very excited about expanding our presence in the Washington, D.C. market and opening new stores in these beautiful, upscale mix-used developments of Reston Station and West Falls,” said CEO Jason Potter. “We are confident that both locations will appeal to current and new guests of The Fresh Market. We pride ourselves in becoming part of the community and believe that people will embrace all that Reston Station and West Falls offer – residential and professional, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment."