The Fresh Market Expands in Metro Washington D.C.
[RELATED: Consumers Return to Physical Stores for Personal Touch]
The respective developers lauded the additions. “The Fresh Market is a great complement to the ever-growing neighborhood,” said Tim Steffan, COO at Comstock, the Reston-area real estate organization.
Echoed Jon McAvoy, chief investment officer at Hoffman & Associates in Washington, D.C.: “The Fresh Market’s commitment to fostering local connections and bringing people together aligns perfectly with our vision for West Falls, and we look forward to welcoming them to the neighborhood.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 162 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.